Recently, rumors began to circulate around Madison County regarding layoffs happening at Missouri Cobalt. Soon after, there was conjecture that the mine was closing permanently.

The Democrat News contacted Missouri Cobalt Vice President Stacy Hastie who has confirmed the company has, unfortunately, had some setbacks causing layoffs, but it has no plans to close the mine any time soon.

Hastie said, due to mostly supply chain issues, the construction of the mines Phase I hydromet processing facility is not complete. He said this has created a void in mining activities at the site.

"Missouri Cobalt has been operating a concentrator on site since 2019, reprocessing tailings that had been left on site from previous mining operations as part of the ongoing superfund remediation efforts," Hastie said. "Due to the EPA’s administrative order of consent, the site must be completely capped to complete the remediation. This capping of historical mine tailings includes the current mining area; therefore, surface mining and concentrator operations have been shut down."

Hastie said, it is due to this reduction in activity that Missouri Cobalt is discontinuing or curtailing certain operations and reducing its workforce.

"Upon completion of the remediation, the concentrator and mining operations will resume," Hastie said. "Our construction of the hydromet processing facility also remains on schedule for completion in quarter four 2023. If the processing facility had been complete, Missouri Cobalt could have transitioned this workforce to the processing operation to allow for the completion of the remediation. However, that is not the case, and the layoffs were unavoidable."

Hastie said, mining operations are expected to resume later this year.

Despite the setback, Hastie said, "we are more excited about this project than ever. Our vision for this project has expanded. The site in Fredericktown is positioned very well to become the first battery grade metals processing hub in the U.S. The potential scale of this project is much larger than initially predicted by our management team."

Hastie also revealed the company has invested $220 million in the project thus far and will be finalizing a private equity raise in the next 30-45 days, bringing the total investment to almost $500 million. He said, he is also anticipating another investment of $300-$500 million for future phases and business lines.

"Missouri Cobalt very much appreciates the support of the Madison County community, and we hope everyone becomes as excited as we are about this project and its potential," Hastie said. "Bottom line, Missouri Cobalt ownership and executive team have an immense amount of capital and sweat invested in this project, and we are going see this project to the end."