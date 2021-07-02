We asked 18 kids why we celebrate the Fourth of July ...

The Fourth of July is often spent at barbecues, shooting off fireworks, and enjoying time with family and friends. These things all make the holiday fun, but are not the real reasons for celebrating.
We asked 18 local children why they thought the Fourth of July was celebrated and what the day really means.
"We celebrate the 4th because that's when the American flag was born," AJ Hovis, 7, said. "On the Fourth of July, we watch fireworks and eat barbecue to celebrate like a birthday party."
Leena Shell, 11, said we celebrate because we won a war and get to set off fireworks as a celebration for that. She said she was unsure of which war but guessed maybe China or Mexico.
Leena's brother, Quinton Shell, 4, said the day is special because it has fireworks but that every day is special to him and he is going to get a toy.
"It is an important day because it is a day where we respect every solider and family that helped build and protect America," Molly Clauser, 12, said. "It is also a time where we celebrate our freedom that those soldiers and families have given to us."
Connor Clark, 8, said, we celebrate Fourth of July because of our independence. He said it is important to celebrate because we became independent as a country.
"We celebrate the Fourth of July to celebrate the day that the Treaty of Paris was signed and the day that we became our independent country," Calvin Clark, 13, said. "It's important because it shows how our country was formed and became what we have now."
Sophie King, 9, said, we celebrate Independence Day to celebrate how independent we really are and her favorite part is watching the fireworks and eating.
"We celebrate Independence Day because it's when the 13 colonies came together to make the United States of America," Kendra Ward, 10, said.
Carter Rehkop, 3, said, July 4th is celebrated to eat corn dogs and go swimming. He said it is important because of fireworks and Jesus.
"On July 4th, you shoot fireworks, eat, barbecue and have fun," Luke Greene, 6, said. "Happy birthday USA."
Will Clauser, 13, said, he likes the fireworks and spending time with his family.
"We celebrate so people can have fun shooting off fireworks," Beck Rehkop, 8, said. "It's important cause there's a feast at the end and you can do what you want while you watch the fireworks."
Cole Greene, 8, said, it is Independence Day and it is America's birthday. He said people shoot off fireworks, America was made in 1776 and this is why we like our flag.
"We celebrate because a few men and women stood up and said they were going to risk their lives to make a new country," Joshua Ward, 13, said. "When the king said this is all mine, they said 'oh heck no, we will fight for our independence.'"
Karyssa Harbison, 11, said we celebrate because of family, and her brother Alex, 11, said it is for our freedom.
"We celebrate Fourth of July as a remembrance of all of those who have fought for what they believed in," Ella Clauser, 14, said. "They believed that our country should declare independence from Great Britain. It celebrates the birth of our free independent country."
Ella said it is also a day for the community to come together to celebrate its freedoms and to thank and respect all of whom have fought to build and continue to protect this beautiful country.
"The reason why we celebrate Fourth of July is to celebrate the birth of our country and all the happiness that will come in the future," Ava Hovis, 14, said. "It's the meaning of every year, the date of which our country became independent from Britain."
As you can see some of the kids' responses were along the right lines, but they all had one thing in common, they knew it was something worth celebrating.
Local historian Scott Bates said July 4 is celebrated in commemoration of a day when the American people united as one and fought for the freedom to unite 13 colonies under a new Republic for the good of the people.
"It is a time when we set aside our differences and unite as one group of people from various backgrounds, class, and status," Bates said. "It is a day that we realize that 'all men are created equal' and that 'governments are instituted among men, deriving their power from the consent of the governed.' On the 4th of July, we celebrate the Patriots that stood up when no one else would and did what no one else could."
Bates said, the Founding Fathers created a new and free country, the United States, with the creation of one of the greatest documents ever penned, the Declaration of Independence.
"It began with the passing of several pieces of legislation that the colonists felt were oppressive and overreaching of the king and Parliament," Bates said. "Many of these acts were imposed in order to give the king more power and money. In 1764, the king and Parliament began increasing or creating several new taxes. New taxes continued to follow as the American people began to protest the 'taxation without representation.'”
Bates said these objections continued until March 5, 1770 when three Americans were killed and two more fatally wounded during the Boston Massacre. He said for the next five years, the colonists and Parliament continued to engage in a political tug of war using legislation and protest.
"In 1775, the colonists realized that the time to act had come," Bates said. "On April 18, a British military garrison was sent to Concord and Lexington in order to confiscate munitions that were being held by the colonists. The colonists were waiting in ambush and when the British made it back to Boston, they had lost 247 men."
Bates said on June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee made a motion in the Continental Congress "that these Colonies are, and of right ought to be, Free and Independent States." On July 2, Lee's motion carried and on July 4, 1776 the Declaration of Independence was adopted.
