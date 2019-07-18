{{featured_button_text}}
We need to talk!

 Matt McFarland, Daily Journal

Anyone who’s heard the phrase “we need to talk” knows that the statement is usually followed by an unpleasant topic of discussion.

However, for Brandon Scheldt, associate professor of English and media liaison for Mineral Area College, there is a lot of excitement in the phrase “we need to talk” because he is ready to share some good news – MAC fall semester registration is currently underway.

Scheldt said that if you have grown up with MAC in your back yard, you may not have given the community college much thought.

“My sister graduated from a community college, and now she has two master's degrees,” said Scheldt. “It's not about where you start, but where you're prepared to go next.”

He said that MAC prepares students for wherever they want to go next and in fact, graduates consistently score higher on the sophomore exit exam than any other college or university in the state. 

“I attended a four-year university where my core classes average between 80 and 200 students as well as three auditorium classes with 500 students each,” said Scheldt. Scheldt said he loved his experience, but that large group atmosphere doesn’t work for everyone.

He said that classes at MAC average about 20 students and the faculty and administration are typically readily accessible, which is not the case at larger universities. “Students can also experience independence as MAC also offers on-campus living.”

Scheldt said the best thing about attending MAC is that individuals aren’t burdened with paying back student loans for the rest of their lives.

“If you want to take control of your future, consider enrolling for the fall, even if it's just for one course. If you're still unsure, please know that we have multiple tutoring services, disability accommodations, mental-health counseling, career advising, and much more.”

Individuals who have never applied to MAC can call 573-518-2228 or visit www.mineralarea.edu to get started.

After the application is approved, students will want to work with their advisor on course placement and enrollment. The advisement office can be reached at 573-431-4593 to schedule an appointment.

It is also really important to communicate with the Financial Aid Office to take advantage of any financial assistance that may be available. The Financial Aid Office can be reached by calling 573-518-2133.

Fall classes start on Aug. 19, and traditional classes last 16 weeks. However, MAC also offers eight-week classes, night classes, and online classes. Beyond the main Park Hills campus, MAC also has classes in Fredericktown, Perryville, and Potosi.  In addition, MAC also offers tuition-free courses for individuals over the age of 65.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

