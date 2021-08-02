Weak tornado causes damage

The eastern part of St. Francois County had some weather damage during a stormfront that moved through Saturday morning.

Nick Jones, St. Francois County emergency management manager, spoke about the damage in the path of the twister rated at EF-0.

“We received a call at about 11:30 a.m.,” he said. “The residents there thought they might have had a tornado come through on Turley Mill Road.

"I went out and took pictures and contacted the National Weather Service. They came down and looked at it and came up with that it was a small, weak tornado. There was siding damage, a couple of fences, quite a few trees were down, but no injuries were reported.”

The National Weather Service stated that the tornado touched down just west of Turley Mill Road, continued southeast across Lober Farm Road, toward Quail Run Road and then lifted before reaching Route EE three miles north of Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

