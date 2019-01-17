Try 1 month for 99¢

The 25th annual Leader Wedding Fair will be held Jan. 27 at the Quality Inn in Festus.

The fair opens to the public at 11 a.m. A fashion show begins at 1 p.m. New this year is a newlywed game, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Admission to the fair is $3. All proceeds will benefit BackStoppers, a local organization that provides ongoing financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of police officers, firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs who lost their lives in the line of duty.

In the wedding fair's history, it has donated more than $42,000 to local charities.

There will be more than 40 exhibitors at this year's fair, including decorative balloon artists, caterers, cookware companies, gift shops, limousine services, photographers, DJs and more.

White Weddings Farmington will provide fashions for this year's fashion show. Applause Productions of Barnhart will furnish sound and lights.

Attendance prizes will be awarded, including a special Silver Anniversary gift package with prizes from many vendors participating in the Wedding Fair. Guests may register at the event for a chance to win.

The fair is sponsored by Leader Publications. For information about the fair, call the Leader at 636-931-7560.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments