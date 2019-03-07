Try 3 months for $3

A residential fire brought several area fire departments to Route Y outside of French Village late Wednesday evening.

The dispatch came at 6:51 p.m. for a working structure fire at 5400 Route Y. Big River Fire Protection was the initial responding department.

According to Big River Fire Chief David Pratte, upon arrival they found a two-story house with a working fire inside. The firefighters used three water lines and made an aggressive attack.

Additional area departments were dispatched to assist with manpower.

“There were no injuries and the building was a total loss," Pratte said.

He added that the fire appeared to be accidental but the cause was listed as "undetermined."

Assisting Big River Fire Protection were firefighters from De Soto Rural, Desloge, Lake Timberline, Goose Creek, Farmington and Leadington.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

