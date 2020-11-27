Wednesday fire damages commercial building outside Farmington

An early morning structure fire caused heavy damage to a Farmington commercial building Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a 4:44 a.m. call reporting a door on fire at the building located at 3984 Highway 221.

Upon arriving at the scene, Doe Run Fire Chief Bobby Usher said, “The building had flames showing. The first company started putting water on it and started calling for more apparatuses.”

Usher added that the firefighters forced their way into the structure to gain entry inside the building. While the blaze was under control in about an hour’s time, fire department personnel remained on the scene for several hours afterward.

“The state fire marshal was called to do the investigation,” he said. “Due to the recent incidents we’ve had in the last several months in the area, we had to call for some help to investigate it.”

Usher believes the building will end up being declared a total loss.

In addition to Doe Run, the Farmington, Big River and Wolf Creek fire departments responded to the scene. The Bismarck Fire Department moved up to cover Doe Run's calls. No injuries were reported.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

