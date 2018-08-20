Several people were injured in area accidents over the weekend and a Bonne Terre man lost his life in an early morning crash.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Victor Korn, 45, was driving his 1995 Ford F150 eastbound on Highway 32 west of Beach Lane on Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m., when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the road.
Korn struck an embankment and overturned. He was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene by Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Eric Basler.
In an unrelated accident Saturday evening at 10:28 p.m., Anthony Hedrick, 37, of Park Hills, was driving his 2010 Ford F150 westbound on Route P at Highway 8 when his passenger, Abigail Hedrick, 35, also of Park Hills, jumped form the moving truck.
She was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by St. Francois County Ambulance with serious injuries.
Anthony Hedrick was arrested and taken to the St. Francois County Jail for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
On Friday morning at 8:15 a.m. a Potosi teen was injured in a one car crash off Highway 47 at Providence Road.
According to the report, Kieranne Wilkinson, 18, was driving her 2002 Dodge Neon northbound on Highway 47 when the car went off the right side of the road, and she apparently overcorrected causing her Neon to cross the centerline. She overcorrected again and went off the right side of the road, striking an embankment and overturning.
Wilkinson was wearing her seat belt and was taken to Washington County Hospital by Washington County Ambulance with minor injuries.
