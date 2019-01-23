Try 1 month for 99¢
Weekend accidents leave several injured
A Ste. Genevieve area man was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob Byington, 25, of Ste. Genevieve County, was driving his 2018 Polaris UTV southbound on Route B, just south of Highway 32.

The report states that Stephanie Finley, 27, of Perryville, failed to yield and pulled out of a private drive in front of Byington in her Dodge Journey.

According to the patrol, Finley’s vehicle struck the right side of Byington’s UTV.

Byington received serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac.

Finley received minor injuries and was taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District.

The report states that Byington was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and Finley was not wearing a seat belt.

A Texas man was injured in a single vehicle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the highway patrol report, Colton Lane, 23, of Burleson, Texas, was traveling northbound on U.S. 67, two miles south of Cherokee Pass.

The report states that the Freightliner went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Lane was taken to Madison Medical Center via ambulance. The report states that Lane was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

