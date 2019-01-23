A Ste. Genevieve area man was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob Byington, 25, of Ste. Genevieve County, was driving his 2018 Polaris UTV southbound on Route B, just south of Highway 32.
The report states that Stephanie Finley, 27, of Perryville, failed to yield and pulled out of a private drive in front of Byington in her Dodge Journey.
According to the patrol, Finley’s vehicle struck the right side of Byington’s UTV.
Byington received serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac.
Finley received minor injuries and was taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District.
The report states that Byington was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and Finley was not wearing a seat belt.
A Texas man was injured in a single vehicle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon.
According to the highway patrol report, Colton Lane, 23, of Burleson, Texas, was traveling northbound on U.S. 67, two miles south of Cherokee Pass.
The report states that the Freightliner went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Lane was taken to Madison Medical Center via ambulance. The report states that Lane was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.