The Missouri State Patrol responded to three injury accidents over the weekend.

The first accident occurred at 7:45 p.m. Friday at southbound U.S. 67 at Hildebrecht Road in St. Francois County.

According to the patrol, the wreck took place when a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Mary M. Shannon, 75, of Farmington, attempted to cross southbound U.S. 67, failing to yield to a 2013 Nissan Frontier driven southbound on U.S. 67 by Brandon W. Houchlei, 37, of Farmington.

As the Impala crossed the highway, the front of the Frontier struck its right rear corner, causing the Impala to rotate in a clockwise motion at which time its left rear corner struck the front left corner of an eastbound 2008 Nissan Titan driven by James A. Prater, 40, of Barnhart.

Injured in the accident was Shannon who was transported by Air Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis where she was treated for moderate injuries. She was reportedly wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.

The second accident took place at 12:37 p.m. Saturday in the off-road area of St. Joe State Park in St. Francois County when a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 driven by Kyle P. Dorney, 14, of Union, made an abrupt turn, causing Dorney to be ejected.

Dorney, who was reportedly wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington where he was treated for moderate injuries.

The third accident occurred at 11:06 a.m. Sunday on Route P, north of Wright Cemetery Road in Washington County, when a northbound 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by Kenneth Urbano, 78, of Belgrade, turned left onto a private drive and was struck in the right rear by a southbound 2011 Honda CB10000R motorcycle driven by Jason C. Long of Florissant. The impact caused the motorcycle to overturn as it traveled off the left side of the roadway.

Long, who was reportedly wearing a helmet when the accident took place, was transported to St. Anthony's Medical Center by Washington County Ambulance where he was treated for serious injuries.

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

