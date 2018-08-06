The Missouri State Patrol responded to three injury accidents over the weekend.
The first accident occurred at 7:45 p.m. Friday at southbound U.S. 67 at Hildebrecht Road in St. Francois County.
According to the patrol, the wreck took place when a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Mary M. Shannon, 75, of Farmington, attempted to cross southbound U.S. 67, failing to yield to a 2013 Nissan Frontier driven southbound on U.S. 67 by Brandon W. Houchlei, 37, of Farmington.
As the Impala crossed the highway, the front of the Frontier struck its right rear corner, causing the Impala to rotate in a clockwise motion at which time its left rear corner struck the front left corner of an eastbound 2008 Nissan Titan driven by James A. Prater, 40, of Barnhart.
Injured in the accident was Shannon who was transported by Air Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis where she was treated for moderate injuries. She was reportedly wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.
The second accident took place at 12:37 p.m. Saturday in the off-road area of St. Joe State Park in St. Francois County when a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 driven by Kyle P. Dorney, 14, of Union, made an abrupt turn, causing Dorney to be ejected.
Dorney, who was reportedly wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington where he was treated for moderate injuries.
The third accident occurred at 11:06 a.m. Sunday on Route P, north of Wright Cemetery Road in Washington County, when a northbound 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by Kenneth Urbano, 78, of Belgrade, turned left onto a private drive and was struck in the right rear by a southbound 2011 Honda CB10000R motorcycle driven by Jason C. Long of Florissant. The impact caused the motorcycle to overturn as it traveled off the left side of the roadway.
Long, who was reportedly wearing a helmet when the accident took place, was transported to St. Anthony's Medical Center by Washington County Ambulance where he was treated for serious injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.