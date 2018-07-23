Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Wreck results in serious injuries
A crumpled 2006 Dodge Caravan sits on the side of Highway Z in Fredericktown after a single-vehicle accident that took place around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Of the three occupants, two — including the driver — were flown from the scene by emergency helicopter and one was transported to the hospital but released later that evening. The investigation is ongoing.

A single-vehicle accident involving a passenger van on Saturday evening on Highway Z in Fredericktown resulted in three people being injured — two requiring emergency air ambulance transport.

According to Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis, his department received the call around 5:20 p.m.

"We responded to the scene of a 2006 Dodge Caravan incident on Highway Z with serious injuries," he said. "There were three occupants and two of them — the driver and one of the passengers — were flown from the scene due to the extent of their injuries. The third occupant was also taken to the hospital, but he was released last night.

"Of the two that remain in the hospital that were flown — one is still in critical but stable condition and the other has severe injuries, but is off the critical list. We aren't going to release the names of the injured parties as the investigation is still ongoing."

Along with the Fredericktown Police Department, the Fredericktown Fire Department and Madison County EMS responded to the scene.

In other reported accidents across the area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two injury accidents that took place in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties in the early morning hours Sunday.

The first wreck involved a side-by-side UTV that took place at 1:52 a.m. on Walnut Drive in St. Francois County.

According to the patrol, the accident occurred when a westbound 2011 Can-Am Commander driven by Randolph K. Koyn, 41, of Bonne Terre, traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver reportedly overcorrected to the left, causing the UTV to return to the roadway and overturn.

A passenger, Kimberly A. Koyn, 41, also of Bonne Terre, was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis where she was treated for serious injuries. She reportedly wasn't wearing a helmet when the wreck took place.

The second accident occurred at 2:05 a.m. at the junction of Highway 32 and U.S. 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.

The patrol reports that the accident occurred when an eastbound 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Gary D. Jackson, 61, of De Soto, crossed the center lane divider and traveled into the westbound lanes where it struck the front of a westbound 1996 Western Star 4500 Conventional truck driven by Stephen E. Klien, of Ste. Genevieve.

Jackson was transported by Ste. Genevieve Ambulance to St. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital where he was treated for moderate injuries. According to the patrol, he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

