Weight limit reduced for Chester Bridge
Beginning on Tuesday, the Route 51/Chester Bridge will have a posted 25 ton weight limit due to deterioration.

Weight limits will be reduced to 25 tons, including loads of grain/grain co-products. A regular semi-truck weighs 40 tons.

According to the press release from MoDOT, the bridge is safe for travel and will remain open to traffic. Plans for bridge repairs are underway. Once those repairs are made, the load posting will be increased to 40 pounds. A timeline for repairs has not been released.

