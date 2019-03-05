After the February West County Board of Education session wrapped up, Jon Barlow announced his resignation from the school board.
Barlow began his second term on the board in April. He is moving out of the district.
“He grew up in West County, and has been a very good board member, so we hate to lose him,” Superintendent Stacy Stevens said. “However, we realize [that] he’s had some changes in his life, and he’s moved out of the district. We wish him nothing but the best and can’t thank him enough for his service to our district.”
The board will accept applications until noon on March 26. They will appoint a candidate to finish out the term until April 2020 when there will be an election for that position, along with three others.
Applications can be picked up and filled out at the superintendent’s office at 1124 Main Street in Leadwood.
The West County school board also discussed the barriers in the way of erecting new lights on the baseball field.
Most of the complications are from the weather, which makes it either too wet, cold, or too snowy to set up. Even the possibilities of inclement weather can halt progress on the poles.
“It’s just every third or fourth day – it’s like clockwork,” Stevens said about the weather.
The goal is to put the lights in as soon as possible, but particularly before the district tournament on May 11, which West County will be hosting. With lights, they can host junior varsity games after the regular games.
The $79,500 lights were purchased from Geo Sport Lighting. There are 46 lights across six 80-foot poles, 10 feet of which will be buried in the ground.
They had originally planned on establishing them on Feb. 23, but Stevens said, “I don’t even know if we’ll have them up by our next school board meeting (in late March.)"
Later on in the meeting, he raised the possibility that they may not be up until the summer.
The district initially thought Ameren would help set up the lights but further developments revealed that they would only dig the holes and help erect them. The assembly of the poles and lights are left to the school.
Until summer, the driest periods tend to be short, where it snows or rains within the week.
They investigated solutions to swiftly set up the lights.
“We need to assemble them on sight, then call Ameren over there to set them up,” Stevens said.
This can take up to two or three, weeks, but to avoid the possibility of the poles interrupting a baseball game, or forcing it to move, Stevens wants to set them up within a week.
They examined paying another person to help with them, like the ones they bought the lights from, or even Ameren.
“Even if it costs us a bit ... there’s a cost benefit to having them there,” said a board member.
“Do we want to play baseball while we have holes and lights sitting there?” Stevens asked, on the importance of setting them up hastily. “It can’t be a two or three week process with them sitting there while ballgames are going on.”
Another board member said in the worst-case scenario, the district teams would need to have an earlier game and JV would not get an evening slot.
“It would be nice if they could have a game, though,” he added.
“The board is making an effort and we’re trying to get them in as soon as we can, it’s all we can do,” Stevens said.
