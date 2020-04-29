West Co. seniors pick up caps and gowns

The Hollywood Walk of Fame stretches for 15 city blocks in California. But a very special group of people have their own walk of fame here in the Parkland.
West County High School Class of 2020 seniors have special purple and white yard signs located along Route M. The signs stretch for nearly the entire span of the length of the high school building.
Principal Levi Rawson was inspired by a photograph online of yard signs honoring seniors. When he told Counselor Andrea Simily about the photo, she had also seen area business Farmington Signs & Wraps advertising similar signs.
A phone call to Lifetouch, the school’s portrait photographer, resulted in a sign being purchased for each senior. The cost for the signs was split between Lifetouch and the school district.
“When I reached out to Lifetouch, they asked if I saw the Farmington Signs & Wraps yard signs, which I had,” Andrea said, “and offered to split the cost of our senior signs with the school, which was so generous of them.”
Seniors picked up their cap and gown and yard sign on Tuesday. Teacher and high school yearbook advisor Sandi Coffman took the seniors’ photographs since they did not get to have formal drape photos for the yearbook this year.
From behind her mask, WCHS Secretary Susan Masters greets seniors Tanner Morgan and Makenzie Simily Tuesday and tells them how proud of them s…
The seniors were spread out over the course of a three-hour period to pick up their items, pay remaining fees, and more.
Seniors Makenzie Simily and Tanner Morgan have been best friends since before kindergarten. They were born only a few months apart and grew up together. They arrived together Tuesday to pick up their cap and gown and pose for a few photographs.
Makenzie said, “Today was bittersweet with everything going on this year. It was a great feeling being able to see everyone’s faces.”
She said although it was sad that they don’t get to finish their senior year, “Seeing all my classmates continuing to smile and keep pushing through was a wonderful feeling.”
Rawson said the seniors have learned some valuable lessons about life as a result of this pandemic. Little did they realize their last day of their senior year was on St. Patrick’s Day. That was the last day students attended classes on campus.
“Our seniors are hopefully realizing that life as we know it can change in an instant and that we should live life to the fullest,” said Rawson. “Every senior or student for that matter has a choice on how they respond when life throws you a curveball and hopefully this event will allow them to make good choices and respond in a positive way to all the challenges that life may throw at them.”
Andrea is in her first year as a high school counselor at West County after working for several years at North County as an elementary counselor. She has enjoyed getting to know each of the students, including the seniors, and “seeing their personalities shine through.”
She said they had planned some special events for the seniors, including Missouri Decision Day for May 1. Although they will still celebrate the seniors on this day, it won’t be in the way she had envisioned.
“Everyone is sad that the school year ended so soon but they have been very understanding as our No. 1 priority is keeping everyone healthy and safe,” said Andrea. “I’ve heard all positive feedback from the community regarding how our school has handled the school closure, continuing education and continuing to give our students the recognition they deserve.”
Rawson agreed. This was his first year as high school principal at West County. He said his first year was certainly memorable.
“Who would have thought we would have ended my first year at West County without being able to actually be in the school setting?”
He said the year has also been fun and positive. He has gotten to know the “wonderful students, staff and community members even though our time in-person has been cut short.”
Rawson said the staff worked with the counseling department and student body to implement some positive changes for the school.
One of the things he has enjoyed the most this school year is getting to know the seniors, many who “already have their futures planned out and have very high expectations moving forward.”
“Our seniors are awesome,” Andrea said. “Not only are they excellent students, they are so fun to be around.”
“Our students are learning at an early age that life isn’t fair,” she said. “We have no guarantees in this life, and up until this virus, many of us took this for granted.”
She said, “Sometimes things happen that are out of our control and we can only control how we respond to them.”
Although plans can be made with expectations, Andrea said, “It can all change in an instant. The challenges that COVID-19 has brought to our students academically, emotionally, and socially will only make them more resilient throughout their lives.”
Rawson said he looks forward to seeing and hearing about all the great things the Class of 2020 will accomplish in the future.
“I hope our seniors and returning students realize that we at West County care deeply about them and are here for them if they need anything now or in the future,” he said.
Rawson said the staff and district have come together in a time of need throughout this pandemic to help students and their families in many ways.
“For that, I am proud to say ‘We are West County,’” he said.
Rawson is grateful to staff for finding new and exciting ways to teach and present information to the students.
“I have seen our staff throughout the district continue to be resilient and find ways to connect and provide the needed resources for our students and families during this time of need and I am grateful that I am getting the chance to be part of that,” he said.
Rawson said no matter what happens, “I am a West County Bulldog and want what is best for all that is, will be, or has been a part of this Bulldog community!”
John Simily, athletic director for the district, said the senior athletes made “some wonderful memories the past four years.”
He said they have earned conference and district championship titles. They became better teammates and better people.
“Life is about learning from our mistakes and learning how to overcome obstacles we cannot control,” he said. “I’m so very proud of each and every senior athlete at West County High School and cannot wait to see all their wonderful accomplishments in the future.”
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman offered advice to the seniors.
“Life is a cumulation of memories, some good and others not so good,” he said. “The memories created for these seniors are going to be something no one before and hopefully no one after have. When you have something no one else has, that makes you special.”
Coffman said he hopes the seniors “focus on the positives, like spending time with family, instead of focusing on the negatives.”
Andrea said this group of seniors is a special group of kids.
“One day, they will look back at this time in their lives and see it as a stepping stone for bigger things to come,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what their future holds.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
