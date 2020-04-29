West Co. seniors pick up caps and gowns

Seniors Makenzie Simily and Tanner Morgan have been best friends since before kindergarten. They were born only a few months apart and grew up together. They arrived together Tuesday to pick up their cap and gown and pose for a few photographs.

Makenzie said, “Today was bittersweet with everything going on this year. It was a great feeling being able to see everyone’s faces.”

She said although it was sad that they don’t get to finish their senior year, “Seeing all my classmates continuing to smile and keep pushing through was a wonderful feeling.”

Rawson said the seniors have learned some valuable lessons about life as a result of this pandemic. Little did they realize their last day of their senior year was on St. Patrick’s Day. That was the last day students attended classes on campus.

“Our seniors are hopefully realizing that life as we know it can change in an instant and that we should live life to the fullest,” said Rawson. “Every senior or student for that matter has a choice on how they respond when life throws you a curveball and hopefully this event will allow them to make good choices and respond in a positive way to all the challenges that life may throw at them.”