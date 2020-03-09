West County board discusses calendar switches

West County, like many school districts in the area, is looking at adopting a set calendar for the 2020-21 school year. It will be voted on during the March 24 meeting.

This comes on the heels of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education moving to an hours-only requirement and dropping the required number of days for the next school year. The districts are now required to have at least 1,044 hours of instruction time. Before, they were required to have 174 days of school, as well.

The district can also build in the required 60 make-up hours, for a total of 1,104 hours, so that the schedule will not be affected by snow days.

Over the past 20 years, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said, they have missed an average of 8.6 days for weather. There have been 11 snow days this school year.

Coffman presented this proposal for the set calendar to the school board members during their meeting for February. He met with the teachers group to develop the new calendar.

The proposed calendar of 174 days would add 16 minutes to the school day for students and 10 minutes for teachers. Students would be in class from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day for teachers would be from 7:45 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.