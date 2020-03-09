West County board discusses calendar switches

West County, like many school districts in the area, is looking at adopting a set calendar for the 2020-21 school year. It will be voted on during the March 24 meeting.
This comes on the heels of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education moving to an hours-only requirement and dropping the required number of days for the next school year. The districts are now required to have at least 1,044 hours of instruction time. Before, they were required to have 174 days of school, as well.
The district can also build in the required 60 make-up hours, for a total of 1,104 hours, so that the schedule will not be affected by snow days.
Over the past 20 years, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said, they have missed an average of 8.6 days for weather. There have been 11 snow days this school year.
Coffman presented this proposal for the set calendar to the school board members during their meeting for February. He met with the teachers group to develop the new calendar.
The proposed calendar of 174 days would add 16 minutes to the school day for students and 10 minutes for teachers. Students would be in class from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day for teachers would be from 7:45 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
For the secondary schools, instead of adding a few minutes to each class, the minutes will be moved to the end of the day for club meetings. Club days right now are the first Wednesday of the month.
“So if a kid is going to be leaving early, whether it be for a doctor’s appointment or an athletic event, they are not going to miss as much of that core class,” Coffman said. “They may miss a club day … We are actually going to save instructional time when they have to leave early, which I think is a big pro.”
The other pros, according to Coffman, are being able to plan state testing and end-of-the-year activities much earlier, parents and teachers being able to plan activities and appointments knowing the schedule won’t change, and the calendar will be similar to other MAAA schools. He also thinks a set calendar will help with teacher recruitment.
The biggest con, Coffman said, is that students will be in school for fewer days.
“That cannot equate to a positive thing as far as teaching and educating kids,” Coffman said. “I have to be honest with you.”
This also means that students will be eating at school less, but he feels like the summer school and backpack programs are addressing that issue.
The proposed school year would start on Aug. 24 for students and Aug. 17 for teachers. The last day of school next year would be May 21 and graduation would be May 23. There would only be two half-days, one in October for Parent-Teacher Conferences and one on the last day of school.
The two biggest changes would be moving all teacher professional development to the time before students start in August, and not having a set day for Parent-Teacher Conferences in the spring.
High school Principal Levi Rawson addressed the board’s concern with cutting the conferences. Rawson said no matter what you do, there just isn’t a lot of participation at the secondary level.
“The expectation to me as an administrator is that we are still making phone calls to the kids that we need to be able to talk to,” Rawson said. “Those kids that are struggling, we are still going to be making those phone calls and have those parents come in if possible.”
In the proposed calendar, teachers, who sign a contract to work 181 days, would be forgiven the first three days that are missed for weather. After that, they can make up those hours one-to-one by banking hours worked during five-hour increments on non-school days.
“It shows appreciation to the teachers that are coming in early and putting in extra time at school to work,” Coffman said. “And it may encourage those that aren’t to do it.”
They can do this anytime between July 1 and June 30 for tenured teachers and June 1 for non-tenured teachers. This will also apply to full-time staff members. Any days off not made up will be docked from their paycheck.
After the presentation and discussion, the board decided to move the vote on the calendar to its March meeting, which will be at 5 p.m. on March 24.
“I like where this is going,” President Shawn Meinershagen said. “I just need some time to digest it.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.