WC Middle School

There will be a public information session tonight on Proposition Bulldogs for anyone interested in learning more.

A public informational community forum meeting to discuss Proposition Bulldogs will be held at 6 p.m. today at West County Elementary.

Anyone interested in learning more about the bond issue is encouraged to attend.

It will be voted on during the April 2 elections.

Voters will decide on whether to approve a no tax increase bond issue.

It will provide funds to prepay principal on the existing lease financing for the Middle School, which was constructed in 2015.

West County hopes to free up $180,000 more in operating funds to spend each year until 2029-2030 to spend on renovations, remodeling, and repair.

