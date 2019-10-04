During their meeting Thursday night, West County School Board members recognized 26 students for MAP scores, discussed the opening of the new Bulldog Fitness Center for students and were informed that West County will no longer be a testing site for the ACT.
The meeting began with 26 students, who are currently in grades 4-5, being recognized for their "advanced" scores on last year’s MAP testing.
Before the students were recognized, Laura Basler, principal of West County Elementary School, said, “The proficient scoring is what we strive for but your children actually scored 'advanced.' That is much higher for what we are even pushing for.
“When I am looking in this room and seeing how full it is and all the students, that should be a testimony as far as what we are able to do at West County Schools with our students because this is a very high number [of students] to achieve this level.”
The board also discussed the opening of the fitness center at West County Middle School for the students.
“What an awesome event, not just for the school, but for the community,” Adam Hector, principal of West County Middle School, said. “It is going to be an awesome thing for the community.”
Logistical matters were discussed in reference to when the fitness center will be opened to the public, and no definite decisions were made during this board meeting.
“My thoughts were, is there some way, and again we aren’t deciding this tonight, but some way to, in a healthy way, to encourage use of the equipment not just by athletes but by the full student body and the community?" board member Rocky Stevens, board member, asked.
Board members agreed to figure out ways to encourage use of the fitness center and to figure out the logistics of opening the fitness center to the public.
Hector told the board that some of the coaches said the fitness center would be life-changing for the school district and its students.
At another point during the meeting, the three schools recently had a "silly hat day" as a fundraiser for Charlie Harbison, a first grader at Valley R-6 school district who has been battling childhood cancer. If a student or staff member chose to participate, they donated money to Charlie and her family.
“I am very pleased to say that we have an extremely generous community, and we have very generous students,” Basler said. “Between the three buildings, we raised $3,000 to give to Charlie and her family.”
Dr. Kevin Coffman, superintendent of West County, reported to the board that after eight years of working with Ameren for a donation of a bucket truck to the school district, Ameren donated a 2010 37-foot bucket truck to the school district.
Coffman also informed the board that the West County campus will no longer be a testing site for the ACT.
“The reason for that is that three out of the four times last year the test had to be cancelled due to weather or for lack of enrollment,” Coffman said. “I am not excited about that because I think it is a great thing to offer our students. I am going to work with the necessary people to get us back on that list. “
This does not affect the test that is offered to all of the juniors once a year as the district will remain a testing site for that.
Other matters discussed pertained to:
professional development, with teachers being given the opportunity to meet the requirements for certification as set by the state;
leaving eFinance as the schools’ financial software provider;
attendance, which is at 937 students (excluding students who are a part of preschool, the home-bound program or Rocky Creek Ranch);
two HVAC systems which will be replaced by Briley Heating and Cooling Company.
In addition to these things, Missouri Consultants of Education (MCE) updated some of their board policies. A motion was made to adopt all the updated policies and was seconded with all board members in favor.
West County’s next board meeting will he held on Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.
