During their monthly meeting, West County school board members discussed the possibility of adding a school resource officer (SRO) to the district and the steps that each school has made forward to embrace “We are West County."
During the new business portion of the meeting, Superintendent Kevin Coffman encouraged the board to begin the discussion of hiring a SRO for the district.
“I never hoped that I would see the day when West County would need a SRO, but I think we are in a time now that, unfortunately, I am almost recommending that we seek this for our district,” Coffman said. “It protects our district, and it protects our kids.”
There was talk of logistics concerning this matter, but ultimately all board members were in favor of pursuing this, and the matter was tabled until the next meeting.
A focus of the district from the beginning of the school year has been creating a strong community among the three schools and with the families of the students.
The district has had in the past “We are West County” days and will continue to have these days in the future to constantly stir up a united pride in the district.
In addition to reaching deep into the district to build a unity, the elementary school has been reaching out to the families of its students.
Laura Basler, principal of the elementary school, shared with the board the unique field trip that the teachers took the day of the board meeting.
“We are trying to be mindful of the situations that our students come from and educating teachers on that not everyone comes from the same background,” explained Basler.
“All the teachers got on a bus, and we went to some different areas where our students live,” Basler said. “We made stops at some of our kids’ houses with 'bags of sunshine' and connected with families. Teachers and parents were happy.”
“Statistics show that if relationships with students’ families are built, then students will automatically go up academically,” added West County Counselor Becky Yount.
You have free articles remaining.
“This [building relationships] is what works. Relationships are number one. Students will not learn unless you have trust and relationship.”
Basler believes this field trip was a hit among the teachers and the students they surprised.
“This was our start, and it is something that we would like to continue. Academics are huge and we do focus on it. But there is so much more to a child than reading and writing.”
On the topic of building community among the schools, Coffman brought up during Middle School Principal Adam Hector’s report that this upcoming Red Ribbon Week is the first time that all three schools are having similar dress-up days during the same week.
Hector said that he, Basler and High School Principal Levi Rawson have been trying really hard to correlate things, and it seems that it is working.
“Something we have talked about the last couple of years has been having some type of continuity between the buildings, and we should be getting better at it because we have been working at it,” said Shawn Meinershagen, president of the board of education.
Hector also shared during his report an update on the district’s fitness center. The school had a soft opening for the center, and, according to Hector, there were 12 to 16 adults in total during the opening and kid groups have started to come as well.
During the administrator’s report for the high school, Rawson shared that the attendance rate is not great compared to the elementary or middle school.
“It obviously isn’t great compared to the other schools, but some things that we have been doing is meeting with parents and students who have been missing regularly to try and increase attendance,” said Rawson. “I talked to our StuCo (student council) sponsor the other day about possible incentives that we could start doing to try to get the kids to come to school a little bit more.”
Other matters brought up were what to do about the roof on the rental house and “putting the district’s name in the hat” for a potential bus grant.
The next board meeting will be Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.