{{featured_button_text}}

2nd Grade

Aizlyne Pulliam, Alaynah Holdman, Aleah West, Alex Northrup, Aubree Lansing, Ava Coleman, Bristol Richardson, Chase Camden, Chloe Brill, Cooper Crump, Cooper Davidson, Elijah Ruffino, Elizabeth Hernandez, Emery Becker, Emma Houser, Ethan Woody, Fallon Culver, Halle Derby, Jaelynn Politte, Janszen Williams, Jaxon Miller, Jessica Henderson, Khamden Brockington, Meredith Marler, Nolan Sullivan, Raymond Bettis, Rebekah Goff, Remi Conway, River Wright, Shania Coleman, Sydney Sohn, Tristyn Scoggin, Wesley Hotchkiss, Zoe Dawson

3rd Grade

Abby Reid, Aubrie Halter, Avelyn Stone, Blane Lashley, Bobbi Henderson, Cayden Mosier, Clayton Bayless, Eli Abel, Erin Barton, Gavin Barker, Grace Walton, Hailey Shannon, Houston Branham, Josey Tongay, Kaitlyn Whited, Katelynn Webb, Khloe Barnett, Levi Ashby, Madesyn Pirtle, Mariah Knowles, Marley Seward, Myah McWilliams, Nathan Goff, Nico Cavelli, Nikalas Schilly, Olivia Carroll, Olivia Turner, Payton Phillips, Reid Barlow, Reina Myers, Rylee Jones

4th Grade

Adam Payne, Adasyn Clayton, Angel Miranda, Asher Hoa-Brooks, Autumn Evans, Avigail Kahapea, Ayden Adams, Brayden Camden, Bridget McGee, Carly Stevens, Cheyenne Lanham-Boyer, Colton Wills, Corrine Murray, Devyn Adams, Emma White, Emmalynn Wilkins, Grace Cook, Ian Welch, Jacob White, Jase Miller, Jewel Williams, Kairi Stamelos, Kamren Davis, Kinlee Walter, Parker Therrell, Persephone Berger, Robert Dolan, Rodney Greenwalt, Sarah Hurd, Seth Culkin, Triston McCoy, Tucker Reed

5th Grade

Adelynn Ashby, Allyssa Jones, Brody Simily, Caidence Buikema, Christopher Dugger, Dhatri McRaven, Emma King, Emma Ruble, Grace Lynch, Hayley Mann, Isabella Glore, James Smith, Jaxson Burke, Kaitlyn Addington, Lauren Jackson, Levi Lashley, Lilly Steinmetz, Madison Wells, Makinna Wilkinson, Maylee Merrill, Mia Boyd, Nora Marler, Oliver White, Olivia Stewart

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments