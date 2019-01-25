2nd Grade
Aubrie Halter, Avelyn Stone, Bennett Brown, Blane Lashley, Bobbi Henderson, Cameron Morgan, Cayden Mosier, Elijah Abel, Emma Kelm, Erin Barton, Gavin Barker, Gemma Camden, Grace Walton, Hailey Shannon, Houston Branham, Josey Tongay, Katelynn Webb, Khloe Barnett, Levi Ashby, Madesyn Pirtle, Mariah Knowles, Marley Seward, Myah McWilliams, Nico Cavelli, Nikalas Schilly, Olivia Turner, Payton Phillips, Reid Barlow, Reina Myers, Rylee Ross, Samantha Braman, Zane Mobley
3rd Grade
Adasyn Clayton, Autumn Evans, Ayden Adams, Brayden Camden, Bridget McGee, Caiden Canania, Carly Stevens, Caylee Parshall, Chase Hernandez, Cheyenne Lanham-Boyer, Emma White, EmmaLynn Wilkins, Isaac Hayes, Ivy Poliette, Jase Miller, Jess Ketcherside, Jewel Williams, Julia Hills, Kaytli Holbert, Kinlee Walter, Logan Smith, Parker Therrell, Robert Dolan, Sarah Hurd, Seth Culkin, Triston McCoy, Tucker Reed, Tyler Braman
4th Grade
Adam Huff, Adelynn Ashby, Aliza Reid, Allyssa Jones, Alydia Eye, Brenden Wilson, Brian Walton, Brody Simily , Caidence Buikema, Christopher Dugger, Daiten Woods, Daxton Johnson, Dhatri McRaven, Emma King, Emma Ruble, Grace Lynch, Isabella Rasnick, Isaiah Dowd, James Smith, Lauren Jackson, Levi Lashley, Madison Wells, Maylee Merrill, Molli Reid, Nora Marler, Oliver White, Olivia Stewart, Wyatt Reynolds
5th Grade
Amy Wells, Ashlynn Kennedy, Bianca Cavelli, Brody Royer, Cate White, Chase Rodgers, Destiny Menke, Hunter Minton, Kaydee White, LeeAnna Sharp, Madison Dolan, Madison Peery, Mason Williams, Michael McLane, Michael Rottler, Mylei Province, Shayla Keesee, Shaylin Jones, Sophia Moyers, Trinity Driscoll, Wyatt Roth
