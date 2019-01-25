Try 1 month for 99¢

2nd Grade

Aubrie Halter, Avelyn Stone, Bennett Brown, Blane Lashley, Bobbi Henderson, Cameron Morgan, Cayden Mosier, Elijah Abel, Emma Kelm, Erin Barton, Gavin Barker, Gemma Camden, Grace Walton, Hailey Shannon, Houston Branham, Josey Tongay, Katelynn Webb, Khloe Barnett, Levi Ashby, Madesyn Pirtle, Mariah Knowles, Marley Seward, Myah McWilliams, Nico Cavelli, Nikalas Schilly, Olivia Turner, Payton Phillips, Reid Barlow, Reina Myers, Rylee Ross, Samantha Braman, Zane Mobley

3rd Grade

Adasyn Clayton, Autumn Evans, Ayden Adams, Brayden Camden, Bridget McGee, Caiden Canania, Carly Stevens, Caylee Parshall, Chase Hernandez, Cheyenne Lanham-Boyer, Emma White, EmmaLynn Wilkins, Isaac Hayes, Ivy Poliette, Jase Miller, Jess Ketcherside, Jewel Williams, Julia Hills, Kaytli Holbert, Kinlee Walter, Logan Smith, Parker Therrell, Robert Dolan, Sarah Hurd, Seth Culkin, Triston McCoy, Tucker Reed, Tyler Braman

4th Grade

Adam Huff, Adelynn Ashby, Aliza Reid, Allyssa Jones, Alydia Eye, Brenden Wilson, Brian Walton, Brody Simily , Caidence Buikema, Christopher Dugger, Daiten Woods, Daxton Johnson, Dhatri McRaven, Emma King, Emma Ruble, Grace Lynch, Isabella Rasnick, Isaiah Dowd, James Smith, Lauren Jackson, Levi Lashley, Madison Wells, Maylee Merrill, Molli Reid, Nora Marler, Oliver White, Olivia Stewart, Wyatt Reynolds

5th Grade

Amy Wells, Ashlynn Kennedy, Bianca Cavelli, Brody Royer, Cate White, Chase Rodgers, Destiny Menke, Hunter Minton, Kaydee White, LeeAnna Sharp, Madison Dolan, Madison Peery, Mason Williams, Michael McLane, Michael Rottler, Mylei Province, Shayla Keesee, Shaylin Jones, Sophia Moyers, Trinity Driscoll, Wyatt Roth

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments