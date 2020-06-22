West County graduates 79

“Of course, we wish things could be different,” Spivey added. “But this experience has given us the opportunity to grow in ways we never could have imagined. We may have lost our senior year, but we have gained much more. We've gained a better perspective of the real world. We've gained resilience and strength. And we have learned more lessons than we can count. I think the fact that we all survived quarantines with our family speaks volumes for us.”

For valedictorian Walling there has been a silver lining, which was also her charge to her classmates.

“But through these difficult and odd times, one thing has shined through the cracks: kindness,” Walling said. “Harold Kushner, an American rabbi said, ’when you're kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world.’ During this pandemic, people have gone out of their way to buy groceries for the elderly, take mass from their homes, and donate food to essential workers while they're on call. It does make quite a difference in their lives. As we go out in the world, I encourage each one of you to keep kindness in mind.”

The commencement ceremony kicked off with choir president Josh Neeley leading his fellow graduates and the crowd in the singing of the school song.