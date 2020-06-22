West County graduates 79

Among the mortar boards and silly string flying through the air during the celebration of West County’s Class of 2020 on Friday night was a single roll of toilet paper.
Kind of fitting for the class whose senior year was cut short by the coronavirus.
“I also want to congratulate my classmates for their perseverance through this virus and their drive to graduate,” valedictorian Sydnee Walling said. “The school year has been one for the books, never would I've thought that I would include a pandemic and a toilet paper shortage in my valedictorian speech.”
The class of 79 graduates was the first to graduate outside, their chairs sitting in the infield dirt of the baseball field, the stage in the infield grass, while their families and friends watched from the outfield.
“I'm going to keep this short and sweet,” salutatorian Kaitlin Spivey said during her speech. “It's kind of hot out here. This year has been difficult for everyone. But the circumstances lately have been especially inconvenient for us seniors. We never thought we would miss out on the most exciting time of our high school years. We were all looking forward to senior skip days, senior pranks, prom, and making lifelong memories with our friends that we might never see again after today.”
This year has forced seniors to face reality and see that life isn’t always fair, according to Spivey, but has also shown them that they can persevere.
“Of course, we wish things could be different,” Spivey added. “But this experience has given us the opportunity to grow in ways we never could have imagined. We may have lost our senior year, but we have gained much more. We've gained a better perspective of the real world. We've gained resilience and strength. And we have learned more lessons than we can count. I think the fact that we all survived quarantines with our family speaks volumes for us.”
For valedictorian Walling there has been a silver lining, which was also her charge to her classmates.
“But through these difficult and odd times, one thing has shined through the cracks: kindness,” Walling said. “Harold Kushner, an American rabbi said, ’when you're kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world.’ During this pandemic, people have gone out of their way to buy groceries for the elderly, take mass from their homes, and donate food to essential workers while they're on call. It does make quite a difference in their lives. As we go out in the world, I encourage each one of you to keep kindness in mind.”
The commencement ceremony kicked off with choir president Josh Neeley leading his fellow graduates and the crowd in the singing of the school song.
National Honor Society members, students attending West County since kindergarten, and the two graduates entering the armed forces were given special recognition. Brandon Dugger is joining the Army and Neeley is joining the National Guard.
Before handing out diplomas, counselor Andrea Simily read off the scholarships that each graduate has received.
“This year West County High School Class of 2020 has been awarded over $870,000,” Simily said.
Principal Levi Rawson presented the class to Superintendent Kevin Coffman and School Board President Andy Kearns and several board members handed out the diplomas.
Student Body President Tyler Price and Senior Class President Bailey Henson lead their classmates in the traditional turning of the tassels.
West County 2020 Graduating Class: Samuel Aubuchon, Brianna Barker, Emma Barton, Grace Barton, Brittany Beckett, Jude Bell, Madison Briley, Caleb Carlyon, Christian Clubb, Kirsten Clubb, Helena Crump, Joseph Crump, Kyle Daly, Dylan DeClue, Jayden Dee, Stephanie Degonia, Brianna Dill, Dakota Dowd, Brandon Dugger, Desirea Eckhoff, Isaac Edgar, Dylan Emily, Lukas Gaia, Jacob Garza, Thomas Gould, Coleton Grimes, William Hargiss, Bailey Henson, Grace Jones, Mackenzie Kaiser, Kaiden Kaiser-Barton, Evan Knox, Brett Largent II, Jordan Lawson, Katelyn Lawson, Emma Lewis, Andrew Litviak, Erin Mackay, Jesse Madderra, Nathan Marler, Mitchell Marlow, Korbyn Miller, Cody Moore, Tanner Morgan, Layla Moss, Hannah Myers, Joshua Neeley, Katie Nengel, Kylie Newhouse, Skyler Pettus, Austin Phillips, Tyler Price, Ciera Pulliam, Ethan Pulliam, Andrew Reed, Austin Reed, Brett Richardson, Emily Rion, Jeremiah Roever, CJ Rogers, Cody Ruble, Justin Sherrill, Makenzie Simily, Klayton Skiles, Kaitlin Spivey, Cameron Stevens, Shawn Stokes, Michael Storie, Desiree Tedford, Tanner Thompson, Bradley Tongay, Rylee Walling, Sydnee Walling, Cole Wright, Tommy White, Madelyn Whitter, Kelsi Woodfin, Chloe Young
