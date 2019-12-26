During the December West County School Board meeting, IT Director Cory Smith shared with the board an update from the Technology Department, among other things.
Smith said that since 2014, when he began working in the district, the technology department has grown significantly in terms of the amount of electronics used on the district’s campuses.
He also shared new ways the district is using technology.
He used the elementary school as an example and how the students have starting using a finger scanner in the cafeteria to help the process at meal times be more efficient.
One of the bigger things that Smith shared with the board was the start-up of the E-Sports Club.
Smith went on to explain how “big of a thing” that E-Sports is becoming nationwide and how there are now scholarships offered at some universities and colleges.
“Missouri is actually one of the nation’s leaders in E-Sports’ scholarships,” said Smith. “At one point, Missouri was only second behind California in the amount of scholarships being given out for E-Sports.”
Smith explained that 14 “high-end” computers were purchased that will be used for the club, and the computers will be placed in the High School Tech Lab during Winter Break.
The projected start time for the E-Sports Club will be sometime in January or February, according to Smith.
“When the club is up and running, I intend to be pretty hands-on with the program during the first year because I want it to succeed,” said Smith.
In addition to E-Sports and the growth of the department, Smith also shared with the board some “projected concerns” (matters along the lines of replacing Chromebooks, laptops and etc.) that he had looking forward.
Smith specified that there is a plan in place for the foreseeable concerns and that he was sharing simply because he did not want anyone to be “caught off guard” when these matters come up.
During the administrators’ report Director of Special Services Sheri Price encouraged those present at the meeting to attend the Unified Basketball games which have recently started.
“Our kids look so good out there,” said Price.
“Again, I say this and it gives me goosebumps every time, but if you have not been to one [a game] then you need to go. It is absolutely fantastic.”
Principal of the Elementary School Laura Basler gave the board numbers on the district’s involvement with Season of Hope and Shop With a Cop program.
“West County School District, as a whole, served 93 families and just under 300 students with Season of Hope program and Shop With a Cop,” said Basler.
“We were able to serve every family that a teacher turned in and asked for them to be sponsored, and every family that approached us and asked us for help.”
Basler gave a special thanks to each of the individuals who took time to play in part in the programs.
Later on Dr. Kevin Coffman, superintendent of West County, informed the board that a school resource officer, Gary Branham, has been hired for the district.
Some of the other matters on the agenda that were approved included the 2018-2019 audit report and the December graduates.
The next meeting will be on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.
