9th grade

Layni Barnes, Ethan Brian, Jadyn Cartwright, Madalyn Clabaugh, Franchesca Cook, Keegan Davidson, Kobe Davidson, Chloe DeClue, Dawson Dowd, Carlee Drennen, Madison Elder, Quinten Flint, Lily Francis, Ronald French, Shayla Gidden, Tyler Hoxworth, Lillian James, Kirsten Jarrett, Thomas Kearns, Kaylee King, Hannah Laird, Jacob Lawson, Madisyn Little, Daniel Mackay, Richard Martin, Joshua Masters, Caden Merrill, Sara Minnella, Sabrina Moore, Taylor Morgan, Joshua Myers, Katlynn Newhouse, Mykiah Perkins, Destiny Sanfilippo, Alivia Simily, Morgan Simily, Bailey Skiles, Sierra Smith, Mariah Storie, Andrew Thomas, Tyler Todd, Jacy Tongay, Avery Wisdom, Gracie Wright, Trey Wright.

10th grade

Keeley Barbee, Macey Bone, Kaley Burr, Jackson Buxton, Sophia Callender, Alyssa Carroll, Sydney Cash, Jacob Crowley, Juel Culver, Ashton Dashner, Mason Fenwick, Ciara German, Sierra Halter, Kaelin Hedgcorth, Conner Herzog, Canaan Huff, Levi Johnson, Aria King, Claire LaBruyere, Natalie Lashley, Mariaha Martin, Anna McMullan, Kylee Medlin, Ayla Oswald, Reid Payne, Ashlynn Pidcock, Ella Pratt, Chloe Pulliam, Allie Rawson, Mason Simily, Elizabeth Somerville, Claire Stevens, Jessica Thomas, Makinna Watson, Abbigail Weathers, Madilyn White, Jeffery Whitter, Howard Williams.

11th grade

Brianna Asher, Mya Barton, Peyten Blair, Zoey Bockenkamp, Hannah Brill, Alexius Brooks, Caleb Brown, Corey Brown, Zachary Brown, Shawn Crump, Justin Dee, Jayla Eckhoff, Garrett Halter, Alyssa Hankins, Madalyn Herrera, Natalie Hinkle, Kara Hovick, Natalie Iahn, Isabella Kent, Kylee Kent, Sienna Lanham-Boyer, Isaiah Latham, Xandar McBride, Libby McEntire, Dori McRaven, Symantha McSpadden, Kyra Minton, Haley Moyers, Chloe Nipper, Megan Perkins, Riley Petty, Logan Pulliam, MaKenzie Roever, Alexis Ruble, Jenna Simily, Braden Skaggs, Celena Smith, Victoria Smith, Austin Spier, Luke Steiniger, Isaiah Thebeau, Kamden Walter, Quintin Wanick, Jasmine Watson, Kinlee Wigger, Noah Winch.

12th grade

Samuel AuBuchon, Brianna Barker, Emma Barton, Grace Barton, Jude Bell, Caleb Carlyon, Helena Crump, Joseph Crump, Kyle Daly, Dylan DeClue, Jadyn Dee, Stephanie DeGonia, Brianna Dill, Dakota Dowd, Brandon Dugger, Desirea Eckhoff, Isaac Edgar, Dylan Emily, Lukas Gaia, Thomas Gould, William Hargiss, Bailey Henson, MacKenzie Kaiser, Kaiden Kaiser-Barton, Evan Knox, Brett Largent, Jordan Lawson, Katelyn Lawson, Emma Lewis, Erin Mackay, Jesse Madderra, Korbyn Miller, Cody Moore, Tanner Morgan, Layla Moss, Page Moyers, Hannah Myers, Joshua Neeley, Katie Nengel, Kylie Newhouse, Tyler Price, Ciera Pulliam, Ethan Pulliam, Andrew Reed, Austin Reed, Brett Richardson, Emily Rion, Jeremiah Roever, Charles Rogers, Cody Ruble, Justin Sherrill, MaKenzie Simily, Klayton Skiles, Kaitlin Spivey, Cameron Stevens, Shawn Stokes, Michael Storie, Tanner Thompson, Bradley Tongay, Rylee Walling, Sydnee Walling, Tommy White, Madelyn Whitter, Chloe Young.

