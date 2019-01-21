9th Grade:
Keeley Barbee, Macey Bone, Kaley Burr, Jackson Buxton, Sophia Callender, Sydney Cash, Juel Culver, Ashton Dashner, Mason Fenwick, Ciara German, Madison Groves, Sierra Halter, Dakota Hardy, Kaelin Hedgcorth, Conner Herzog, Canaan Huff, Levi Johnson, Aria King, Arianna Kirchoff, Claire Labruyere, Natalie Lashley, Maci Lunsford, Anna McMullan, Kylee Medlin, Ayla Oswald, Reid Payne, Ashlynn Pidcock, Ella Pratt, Chloe Pulliam, Allie Rawson, Gaven Reid, Claire Stevens, Makinna Watson, Madilyn White, Jeffery Whitter, Howard Williams.
10th Grade:
Brianna Asher, Mya Barton, Peyten Blair, Aliyah Borghesi, Hannah Brill, Alexius Brooks, Caleb Brown, Corey Brown, Zachary Brown, Shawn Crump, Jayla Eckhoff, Elizabeth Godat, Garrett Halter, Alyssa Hankins, Madalyn Herrera, Kara Hovick, Natalie Iahn, Sienna Lanham-Boyer, Xandar McBride, Libby McEntire, Dori McRaven, Symantha McSpadden, Kyra Minton, Haley Moyers, Chloe Nipper, Megan Perkins, Riley Petty, Christopher Porterfield, Kelsey Radford, Makenzie Roever, Alexis Ruble, Jenna Simily, Braden Skaggs, Austin Spier, Luke Steiniger, Isaiah Thebeau, Kamden Walter, Quintin Wanick, Jasmine Watson, Kinlee Wigger.
11th Grade:
Samuel Aubuchon, Brianna Barker, Emma Barton, Jude Bell, Caleb Carlyon, Kirsten Clubb, Joseph Crump, Stephanie Degonia, Brianna Dill, Dakota Dowd, Desirea Eckhoff, Isaac Edgar, Thomas Gould, William Hargiss, Bailey Henson, Mackenzie Kaiser, Kaiden Kaiser-Barton, Evan Knox, Gracyn Kuykendall, Emma Lewis, Erin Mackay, Mitchell Marlow, Korbyn Miller, Tanner Morgan, Layla Moss, Hannah Myers, Kylie Newhouse, Tyler Price, Ciera Pulliam, Ethan Pulliam, Andrew Reed, Austin Reed, Brett Richardson, Emily Rion, Jeremiah Roever, Charles Rogers, Makenzie Simily, Kaitlin Spivey, Cameron Stevens, Shawn Stokes, Michael Storie, Tanner Thompson, Bradley Tongay, Rylee Walling, Sydnee Walling, Tommy White, Madelyn Whitter, Chloe Young.
12th Grade:
Chayton Akers, Brady Asher, Logan Blair, Toby Bohnenkamp, Matthew Borghesi, David Buesking, Carson Clabaugh, Autum Dane, Alyszia DeWett, Allison Drennen, Zachary Francis, Tayton Hampton, Desirae Hayes, Rachel Hedgecorth, Alexis Herrera, Margaret Hull, Michael Jenkerson, Anthony Landrigan, Charles Lee, Karolynn Lewis, Jacob Lybarger, Hayleigh Marlow, Amber Mcleod, Dake McRaven, Rebekka McSpadden, Ivy Meinershagen, Brittany Middleton, Cassandra Miller, Gregory Moyers, Joseph Neeley, Peyton Nipper, Emma Porterfield, Ryan Retzer, Hayden Roney, Hunter Roney, Mikayla Sherrill, John (Ty) Simily, Alexis Slocum, Ian Smith, Tabreena Smith, Aaron Steel, Hannah Stegall, Jordan Stevens, McKenzie Swan, Lillyann Swyers, Angela Thompson, Emily Thurman, Courtney Tripp, Jennifer Tucker, Haylee Watson, Dakota Williams, Cheyenne Young.
