Snow days wreak havoc on school schedules. The recent winter weather has even affected West County’s 2020 homecoming events.
The West County Bulldogs were set to play the Kingston Cougars on Jan. 24. The dance was set for Jan. 25.
Now, both events have been moved to Feb. 1 starting at 4 p.m.
Homecoming events begin at 4 p.m. with the junior varsity boys’ game against Kingston. Once that matchup concludes, the coronation ceremony will be held. The estimated time for this to start at 5 or 5:15 p.m.
The homecoming court consists of senior queen candidates: Katie Nengel, Madelyn Whitter, Mackenzie Simily and MacKenzie Kaiser. Senior king candidates are Cody Moore, Caleb Carlyon, Tanner Morgan and Klayton Skiles.
Once the queen and king coronation ceremony concludes, the varsity boys’ basketball game against Kingston begins most likely between 5:30-6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The homecoming dance will take place from 8 to 11 p.m.
This week leading up to Saturday’s homecoming festivities will be dress-up Spirit Days: Monday was Let’s Get Physical (workout clothes); Tuesday – Rodeo (western attire); Wednesday – Born in the USA (Americana); Thursday – Wild Thing (animal print); and Friday – Who Let the Dogs Out (Bulldog colors).
A pep assembly at the high school is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday. Middle school students and staff will also attend this event. In addition to games, the basketball team and cheerleaders will be introduced and fall athletes and unified team members recognized.
Freshmen basketball players include Josh Myers, Thomas Kearns, Ethan Bryan, Chasten Horton, Layne Mayberry, Caden Merrill and Ronnie French. Sophomores are Michael Simily, Howard Williams, Matthew Menzel, Mason Simily, Conner Herzog, Josh Bice and Jonah Vinson. Juniors include Grady Masters, Chris Porterfield and Noah Winch. Seniors are Cam Stevens, Klayton Skiles, Tanner Morgan and Cody Moore.
Chris LaBruyere is varsity coach. Fred LaBruyere coaches the JV team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.