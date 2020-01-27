{{featured_button_text}}
West County Homecoming

The 2020 West County Winter Homecoming senior king and queen candidates are, from left: Katie Nengel with Cody Moore, Madelyn Whitter with Caleb Carlyon, Mackenzie Simily with Tanner Morgan, and MacKenzie Kaiser with Klayton Skiles.

 MACEY ADAMS, Daily Journal

Snow days wreak havoc on school schedules. The recent winter weather has even affected West County’s 2020 homecoming events.

The West County Bulldogs were set to play the Kingston Cougars on Jan. 24. The dance was set for Jan. 25.

Now, both events have been moved to Feb. 1 starting at 4 p.m.

Homecoming events begin at 4 p.m. with the junior varsity boys’ game against Kingston. Once that matchup concludes, the coronation ceremony will be held. The estimated time for this to start at 5 or 5:15 p.m.

The homecoming court consists of senior queen candidates: Katie Nengel, Madelyn Whitter, Mackenzie Simily and MacKenzie Kaiser. Senior king candidates are Cody Moore, Caleb Carlyon, Tanner Morgan and Klayton Skiles.

Once the queen and king coronation ceremony concludes, the varsity boys’ basketball game against Kingston begins most likely between 5:30-6 p.m.

The homecoming dance will take place from 8 to 11 p.m.

This week leading up to Saturday’s homecoming festivities will be dress-up Spirit Days: Monday was Let’s Get Physical (workout clothes); Tuesday – Rodeo (western attire); Wednesday – Born in the USA (Americana); Thursday – Wild Thing (animal print); and Friday – Who Let the Dogs Out (Bulldog colors).

A pep assembly at the high school is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday. Middle school students and staff will also attend this event. In addition to games, the basketball team and cheerleaders will be introduced and fall athletes and unified team members recognized.

Freshmen basketball players include Josh Myers, Thomas Kearns, Ethan Bryan, Chasten Horton, Layne Mayberry, Caden Merrill and Ronnie French. Sophomores are Michael Simily, Howard Williams, Matthew Menzel, Mason Simily, Conner Herzog, Josh Bice and Jonah Vinson. Juniors include Grady Masters, Chris Porterfield and Noah Winch. Seniors are Cam Stevens, Klayton Skiles, Tanner Morgan and Cody Moore.

Chris LaBruyere is varsity coach. Fred LaBruyere coaches the JV team.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments