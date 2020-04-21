West County honors athletes virtually

When Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that schools in the state would be closed for the rest of the school year, no one was more surprised than the superintendents, according to West County Superintendent Kevin Coffman.
“I think it kind of caught everybody off in the educational world a little bit that day when he made that decision,” Coffman said.
Coffman and the West County School Board members agreed that the decision came earlier than they expected.
The board met last Wednesday in a meeting streamed live on Facebook. The administrators gave their updates via video conference.
To start the meeting, the board recognized junior Dori McRaven and senior Cameron Stevens, who were both selected to the first-team MAAA all-conference basketball teams for small schools. McRaven was also named first-team all-state and Stevens was named to the all-state academic team by the Missouri Coaches Basketball Association.
Stevens, McRaven and basketball coaches Bob Simily and Chris LaBruyere joined the meeting via video conference, although there was some technical difficulty seeing them.
Simily said McRaven is the first junior from the school to be selected all-state and only the third in history to his knowledge. She also reached the 1,000-point mark this season.
“It’s awesome to see a kid that works so hard get recognized for this,” Simily added. “She is definitely deserving. I couldn’t be more proud. It’s an honor to coach Dori. Like I said, she’s a tremendous athlete and player and she’s a tremendous leader. All our other girls look up to her.”
To be on the academic all-state team, LaBruyere said, Stevens had to get over a 27 on his ACT and play 80 percent of the team’s quarters.
“He took on a role that’s not his personality, out front and things like that,” LaBruyere said. “He was definitely the leader of our team. We may have not won as many games as he liked, but I’ll tell you what. I wouldn’t trade him for anybody.”
Coffman added that Stevens and McRaven are the first students they’ve recognized virtually.
“So that’s another first for you and first for us,” Coffman said. “But congratulations. You know, we always try to work hard for our athletes and work hard for our academics. And you guys exemplify both of those. So thank you, Cam, for all the work you've done over the years. And Dori, we look forward to you next year.”
In his update, Coffman said this is normally a busy time in the school, but this year with the closure, it is especially busy as they navigate Zoom meetings and distance learning.
“The staff has been absolutely awesome,” Coffman said. “Administrators have been on-call whenever needed. They’ve been having meetings with all of the staff and challenging them.
"… I sent out a letter to the staff last week, last Friday that kind of challenged them. As we go through situations like this as a community, it kind of loses its luster. In the first few weeks, it’s easy to be engaged and strong. In the first few weeks, it’s new. So the challenge is to maintain that engagement. Not just maintain, but look for ways to increase the number of students engaged.”
Coffman said he is hoping that students can return for summer school, as not having summer school would be a hit to the budget.
“If it is allowed, we can have summer school as late as July or even into August,” Coffman said. “Two lines of thought on that.
"One, it would be a really good summer school. Or one, everybody is just going to wait for the new (school) year. I’m leaning towards the first. I think that people and kids are ready to see each other and be back. So I think we would have a good summer school. And obviously, for the financial reasons and educational reasons, primarily, we would look to have it.”
Administrators are also hoping to find time, possibly in the summer, to reschedule prom, special prom, and graduation, as May 15 looks unlikely for graduation.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a switch from United Health Care to Anthem for health insurance. The United Health Care plan was projected to go up by 19.4 percent.
• Approved the low bid of $31,000 to Meinershagen Roofing and Sheet Metal for the replacement of the portion of the high school building roof that covers the choir and staging areas. Board President Shawn Meinershagen abstained from voting.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.