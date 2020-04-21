West County honors athletes virtually

“The staff has been absolutely awesome,” Coffman said. “Administrators have been on-call whenever needed. They’ve been having meetings with all of the staff and challenging them.

"… I sent out a letter to the staff last week, last Friday that kind of challenged them. As we go through situations like this as a community, it kind of loses its luster. In the first few weeks, it’s easy to be engaged and strong. In the first few weeks, it’s new. So the challenge is to maintain that engagement. Not just maintain, but look for ways to increase the number of students engaged.”

Coffman said he is hoping that students can return for summer school, as not having summer school would be a hit to the budget.

“If it is allowed, we can have summer school as late as July or even into August,” Coffman said. “Two lines of thought on that.

"One, it would be a really good summer school. Or one, everybody is just going to wait for the new (school) year. I’m leaning towards the first. I think that people and kids are ready to see each other and be back. So I think we would have a good summer school. And obviously, for the financial reasons and educational reasons, primarily, we would look to have it.”