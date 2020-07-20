West County honors retiring special ed teacher

Barnett thanked the board members for their support.

“I can't ask for a better support system,” she said. “All I have to say is 'Special Olympics need' and it was done.”

In other business, Coffman told the board that they are still working on their plan for having students back in the classroom. He planned to send out a letter Monday to parents to assure them that the school will be open for students on Aug. 24.

“The thought process is that we are developing and trying to secure a very sanitized and disinfected building for all of our students,” Coffman said. “So during the day in our plan, you are going to see that we are going to do a good job of limiting access to our buildings.”

Coffman said they still plan on having athletics and activities available after school, but it will be up to parents to decide if they want their kids to participate.

“But after those events, the buildings will be re-sanitized and re-disinfected for the start of school in morning,” Coffman added.