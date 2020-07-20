West County honors retiring special ed teacher

The West County School Board of Education honored retiring special education teacher Lila Barnett at its meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Barnett is retiring from the district after 29 years.
“When she came, she brought not only her skills, but her love of children with special needs, and a small basketball team,” West County Director of Special Education Sheri Price said. “She's made a lasting impact on countless students and staff. I know she's told the story before about a student who's actually even named a child after her. I mean, that's an amazing impact on students.”
Price said Barnett has been a teacher, a Special Olympics coach, the Special Prom coordinator, the Job Olympics coordinator, and a stat keeper for many of the sports teams.
“Honestly, she's just always helped wherever we needed it,” Price added. “I truly appreciate everything she's done for our district. I'll miss her.”
Barnett’s family was in attendance at the meeting, including her sons John and Steven, who are both teachers in the district.
“Not only did she leave a lasting impact on students, but also on our staff,” Price said. “And that includes providing us with two current teachers in our district."
Superintendent Kevin Coffman and Board President Andy Kearns presented Barnett with a plaque for her service.
Barnett thanked the board members for their support.
“I can't ask for a better support system,” she said. “All I have to say is 'Special Olympics need' and it was done.”
In other business, Coffman told the board that they are still working on their plan for having students back in the classroom. He planned to send out a letter Monday to parents to assure them that the school will be open for students on Aug. 24.
“The thought process is that we are developing and trying to secure a very sanitized and disinfected building for all of our students,” Coffman said. “So during the day in our plan, you are going to see that we are going to do a good job of limiting access to our buildings.”
Coffman said they still plan on having athletics and activities available after school, but it will be up to parents to decide if they want their kids to participate.
“But after those events, the buildings will be re-sanitized and re-disinfected for the start of school in morning,” Coffman added.
The district also has to have two Alternative Methods of Instruction plans approved by DESE on how the district will respond if there is another closure, according to Coffman. One of the plans deals specifically with how the district will make sure students have access to the internet.
They have received approval of their primary plan, Coffman said, but they are waiting to hear on internet access plan.
Coffman also updated the board on a couple of grants the district has received. They received a $27,000 grant, $8,000 of that being matched by the district, for creating a records room, a central location to house all district’s records.
He also told the board that he received word shortly before the meeting that the district has been approved for a $270,000 grant from St. Francois County. One of the things Coffman would like to use that money for is upgrading the high school and elementary bathrooms to no-touch facilities.
