alert top story

West County honors veterans

Veterans Concert

The WCHS concert band performs at the 2021 veteran concert.

 File photo

This week is an important time at the West County School District because students and staff are focusing on honoring local veterans. The district has organized an annual veterans’ banquet and concert as a way to give back to the community. The banquet is a two-part event which includes a dinner and patriotic concert.

The district’s annual veterans’ and senior citizens’ banquet takes place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at West County High School. This year’s menu includes pulled pork, chicken, green beans, salad, roasted potatoes, dessert and drinks.

This event has been held for about 15 years and is hosted by the school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization. FCCLA is led by middle/high school teacher Cheryl Hunt. She and her FCCLA students will prepare the meal.

The annual patriotic concert begins at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium.

The high school band, led by 6-12 Band Director Darren Cordray, perform first with “The Star-Spangled Banner” arranged by Jack Stamp, “Triumphant Fanfare” by Richard Saucedo, “An American Elegy” by Frank Ticheli” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.

Next, about 40 West County Elementary Honor Choir students in second through fifth grades take the stage to sing “Unsung Heroes,” “Sacrifices Made” and “Proud of our Veterans.”

Soloists for “Unsung Heroes” include Carson Barker, Roland Scott, Jack Crane, Maizie Dawson, Addison Province and Chloe Brill.

Drew Hartenberger is the district’s K-5 choir director. WCE staff member Dawn Eaton is co-directing this year’s Honor Choir with Hartenberger.

WCHS concert choir members will perform “A Tribute to the Armed Services,” a medley of different songs from the military branches.

“Veterans and active military will be invited to stand when they hear the song of their branch,” said West County 6-12 Choir Director Ryan Hassell.

In addition, the choir will sing “Thank You, Soldiers” and “This is America.”

To conclude the concert, the high school band and choir will perform a finale to “God Bless America.” The audience will be invited to join in to sing with the choir.

West County High School is located at 768 Route M in Park Hills.

Veterans are also asked to participate in West County Elementary drive-thru veteran parade on Friday at 1 p.m. Lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. For information, call the elementary at 573-562-7558 (ask for Jessica Kearns).

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

