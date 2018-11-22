Eighth Grade
Caydence Arnold, Layni Barnes, Emma Boren, Colby Brewer, Ethan Bryan, Jadyn Cartwright, Madalyn Clabaugh, Franchesca Cook, Amber Cox, Keegan Davidson, Kobe Davidson, Dawson Dowd, Carlee Drennen, Madison Elder, Makenzie Fitzgerald, Quinten Flint, Lily Francis, Ronald French, Shayla Gidden, Lillian James, Kirsten Jarrett, Thomas Kearns, Kaylee King, Hannah Laird, Christian Landers, Jacob Lawson, Madisyn Little, Daniel Mackay, Richard Martin, Caden Merrill, Sabrina Moore, Taylor Morgan, Joshua Myers, Katlynn Newhouse, Mykiah Perkins, Alivia Simily, Morgan Simily, Bailey Skiles, Sierra Smith, Mariah Storie, Wyatt Street, Andrew Thomas, Jacy Tongay, Scott Vance, Shayne Vandergriff, Dusty Walters, Avery Wisdom, and Gracie Wright.
Seventh Grade
Isabella Beck, Braden Belfield, Allison Berger, Emma Boyer, Bo Briley, Faith Christian, Robert Crocker, Aiden DeClue, Kamron French, Benjamin German, Paris Gibson, Alexis Hedgcorth, Devyn Kennedy, Autumn King, AnnaMae LaHay, Cole Laird, Alivia LaMarr, Makayla Lay, Kyia Lewis, Sara Lewis, Erica Lincoln, Wallace Lucas, Kelsea Martin, Riley McKee, Autumn McMullan, Ellee Medlin, Kara Moser, Mia Owens, Hunter Province, Zoey Prusia, Carter Reed, Garrett Scheets, Isabella Skaggs, Jared Skaggs, Maddison Smith, Kylie Spivey, Garrisson Turner, Karter Walter, Audrey Watson, Ayden White, and Hayden Wischet
Sixth Grade
Trinity Ashby, Josie AuBuchon, Lucas Barnes, Grace Barton, Alyssa Blanks, Landon Bobbett, Kaitlin Brill, Bradey Buhrmester, Abbie Burgess, Ava Clifton, Devin Cox, Ashley Daly, Jaxon Dunn, Alizabeth Fitzwater, Kylie Gabrian, Kenneth Godat, Levi Hale, Julie Hartley, Kaytlen Hartley, Addisyn Hedgcorth, Ashley Henderson, James Kirchoff, Lilly Kuechler, Emily LaPlant, Alyson Lee, Konner Mabery, Thomas Mackay, Bryce Martin, Callie Mills, Daniel Moneymaker, Jazmine Morris, Madison Penberthy, Daniel Pratt, Nolan Rawson, Noah Sansoucie, Lilian Sherrill, Kinley Smith, Olivia Smith, Naomi Steinmetz, Miranda Storie, Josie Swyers, Nathaniel Thomas, Alexander Wells, Ally Wigger, Ryer Wills, and Emylee Yoder.
