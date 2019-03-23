Try 3 months for $3
West County preschool and kindergarten screenings
File Photo

Screenings for children entering kindergarten or preschool at West County School will be held in May.

Kindergarten screenings will be conducted on 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2-3 at the Frankclay Church of the Nazarene. Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 1 in order to be enrolled in kindergarten. Parents can call the elementary school office at 573-562-7558 ext. 3 for more information.

Preschool screenings will be conducted 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. May 21-23 by appointment only at West County Preschool. Parents can call Nikki Simily at 573-562-2984 to schedule an appointment. Children must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 to be enrolled in preschool.

For both preschool and kindergarten students, parents must bring their children’s birth certificate, Medicaid number (if applicable), immunization records, and proof of residency such as a utility bill or rent/lease receipt. Birth certificates may be obtained through the St. Francois County Health Center.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matthew Morey is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3617, or at mmorey@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments