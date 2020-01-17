The West County Bulldogs are getting ready for Winter Homecoming and are set to go against the Kingston Cougars on Jan. 24.
The junior varsity will play at 6 p.m. that night. At 7 p.m., between the junior varsity and varsity games, there will be the homecoming coronation with the varsity game taking place at about 7:30 p.m.
The homecoming senior candidates, consisting of four girls and four boys, are involved in different clubs, activities and sports in the school.
The queen candidates are Katie Nengel, Madelyn Whitter, Mackenzie Simily and MacKenzie Kaiser.
The king candidates are Cody Moore, Caleb Carlyon, Tanner Morgan and Klayton Skiles.
“I think what is exciting about homecoming is the school spirit,” said Whitter. “There is a lot more spirit shown throughout homecoming week than there ever is, so that is one thing I get really excited about.”
“Everyone just gets together, and it is pretty fun,” added Moore.
All the candidates said signing up to be a candidate for homecoming was just something they thought would be fun to do.
Prior to the homecoming game, West County has a week of activities and spirit days to get its students excited and in the spirit.
On Jan. 24 there will be a homecoming pep assembly at the elementary school for the elementary students, and the senior candidates will be there for introductions and senior signings.
Later on that day, there will be at another pep assembly at the high school that the middle school students are invited to attend.
The Spirit Days for the week of homecoming are as follows: Let’s Get Physical/Workout Clothes on Monday; Rodeo/Cowboy Attire on Tuesday; Born in the USA/Americana Clothes on Wednesday; Wild Thing/Animal Print on Thursday; Who Let the Dogs Out/Bulldog Spirit Wear on Friday.
