West County Winter Homecoming Court

From left are senior queen and king candidates: Cheyenne Young with Peyton Nipper; Haylee Watson with Ty Simily; LillyAnn Swyers with Logan Blair; Ivy Meinershagen with Hayden Roney; Emma Porterfield with Dake McRaven, Jordan Stevens with Ryan Retzer, Allee Drennen with Tayton Hampton, and Cassandra Miller with Carson Clabaugh. 

 Teresa Ressel, Daily Journal

West County students are gearing up for a week of Winter Homecoming activities.

The West County Bulldogs will take on Valley Jan. 25. The junior varsity will play at 5:30 p.m. About 6:30 p.m. there will be the senior night and coronation activities. The varsity game will then take place. 

Senior queen and king candidates are Cheyenne Young escorted by Peyton Nipper; Haylee Watson escorted by Ty Simily; LillyAnn Swyers escorted by Logan Blair; Ivy Meinershagen escorted by Hayden Roney; Emma Porterfield escorted by Dake McRaven, Jordan Stevens escorted by Ryan Retzer, Allee Drennen escorted by Tayton Hampton, and Cassandra Miller escorted by Carson Clabaugh. 

Junior candidates are Kate Nengel escorted by Cody Moore.

Sophomore candidates are Chloe Nipper escorted by Grady Masters and Hanna Akers escorted by Chris Porterfield.

Freshmen candidates are Sydney Cash escorted by Howard Williams and Ella Pratt escorted by Conner Herzog. 

Pep assemblies and other activities will take place throughout the day Jan. 25. Theme days are as follows: Livin' the Dream/Pajama Day on Monday; We Live in the Country/Western/Camo Day on Tuesday; We Honor Our Country/Patriotic Day on WEdnesday; This is a Meme Country/Meme/Character Day on Thursday; and This is Bulldog Country/Bulldog Pride Day on Friday. 

