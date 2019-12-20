{{featured_button_text}}
West County receives Ameren bucket truck

The West County School District has received a retired Ameren bucket truck. Those on hand for the truck presentation included West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman; Middle School Principal Adam Hector; West County employees John Kinnard and Larry Webb; Ameren regional account executive Laura Klipfel; Ameren employee John Byers and wife Heather with Hunter, Sadie and Lily; Ameren employee John Province with wife April and Hunter, Mylei, Dalton and Addison; Ameren employee Jared Lynch and wife Katie with Grace and Layne; and Ameren employee Jeff Whitter and wife Susan with Madelyn and J.D.

The West County School District is getting a lift.

Ameren Missouri donated a retired 2010 Ford F350 single bucket aerial truck to help the school district perform regular maintenance on its school campuses. The truck is valued at $22,000. It has served in Ameren Missouri’s fleet of vehicles for the past several years.

“This truck will help our school district in many ways,” said West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman.

The school district has been requesting a truck through Ameren’s truck donation program for the past eight years. Once trucks meet certain specifications set by Ameren, they become eligible and are donated to not-for-profit organizations.

The 37-foot bucket truck will assist the maintenance staff with regular maintenance including roof and siding work on buildings, changing light bulbs and general repairs in higher areas.

Coffman said the bucket truck is a safer and more efficient option for employees than using ladders.

Spokesperson Laura Klipfel, regional account executive for Ameren’s Southeast Missouri division, said, “Ameren is always looking for ways to support its communities.”

Coffman gave full credit to Klipfel, who was instrumental in the district being awarded the truck, and former West County Superintendent Stacy Stevens, who had been working on the project for the last seven years.

“Ameren has been very supportive before the donation of the truck in supplying incentives to the district for energy efficiency, donated classroom supplies and served as a liaison for completing other projects in the district,” said Coffman. “Ameren is truly a supporter of education, our kids and West County.”

