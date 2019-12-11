During the November school board meeting, the West County School District had reason for celebration and discussed areas needed for growth.
During the middle of the meeting, the board and Coach Calvin Malloy recognized several students who participated in cross country and volleyball for their accomplishments during the past season.
The board first recognized two students for MAAA All Conference from the middle school: Lilly Hammock who placed eighth and Kameron French who placed fifth.
Next Malloy recognized the second place District Team that qualified for state and spoke on behalf of each student’s achievements throughout the season.
The team consisted of the following students: Levi Johnson, Thomas Kearns, Evan Knox, Korbyn Miller, Cody Moore, Joshua Myers, Joshua Neeley, Chris Porterfield and Cameron Stevens.
“You can’t ask more than for kids to do their best,” said Malloy. “And that is what each of these kids did.”
In addition to this, Kara Hovick and Alivia Similey were recognized for their achievements during the season. Sydney Cash was also recognized but was not present.
Principal Levi Rawson recognized three volleyball players for their achievements at all conference and all district.
“Before we adjourn I just want to say thanks to Coach Malloy and his wife for the cross country program. They’ve done an excellent job over the past three years,” said Rawson. “We just continue to get better, so thank you for what you do.”
Immediately following the student recognition, two other students had a special presentation for the board.
Macey Bone and Allie Rawson put together a presentation of their experience at the National Fall Conference as part of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
Tiffany Bungenstock, family and consumer sciences teacher and FCCLA sponsor, was also present.
Bone explained that fall conference is a leadership conference held once a year that is always held in a different part of the United States.
“We are more than students who walk around in blazers calling ourselves leaders,” said Bone. “This conference gives us student networking services and community service ideas.”
The girls had many parts of the conference to share with the present board members and administration, and the most highlighted topic that Bone and Allie shared about was an idea for a service project that the district’s schools could do.
The project would entail sponsoring a child’s education in Guatemala.
“Here in America we get public education for free, and it is easy to take that for granted,” said Allie. “These kids in Guatemala don’t get that, and we can do something about it.”
This project would be free of cost to the school.
To close the presentation, the girls thanked the board for its support of the program and what it enables them to do.
At the beginning of the open session Superintendent Kevin Coffman and Rawson presented the board with the APR/MAP/EOC report, and Coffman opened by saying there were “some areas for concern."
After reviewing the report, Treasurer and Board Member Rocky Stevens said, “Hopefully there are actions coming.”
Coffman proceeded to say that actions have already taken place to ensure that there will be growth in the next report.
He continued to explain that the report more so measures growth from year to year among students in the district.
Rawson spoke on behalf of the high school and the steps being taken to raise the scores.
Rawson also shared about a free ACT opportunity for juniors and a possible “college road trip” to Mineral Area College and Jefferson College during the administrative report.
Adam Hector, principal of the middle school, reported there was anywhere from 300 to 500 canned goods donated from the student’s efforts of collecting items for veterans and food pantries.
“I think that it is awesome since I have been here to see just how much the West County community just embraces all the ways to help people in the area,” said Hector. “It is close to my heart, so it has been really fun to watch.”
Laura Basler, principal of the elementary school, piggy-backed off of Hector’s praise for the generosity of the district with a report of her own.
Basler shared how this month the teachers at the elementary school delivered gifts to some of their students’ homes.
“We had a huge response from parents and kids,” said Basler. “It really has been a very positive thing for us, and I believe that it is something we want to continue doing.”
“Again, we do this to make a connection to say we are here and that we care about all aspects of the student,” continued Basler. “I am so proud of the staff at West County because I feel like they always go above and beyond with things for our students.”
All the present board members had positive things to say about the action the elementary school is taking to connect with the community.
“The first thing you have to do is let people know you care and this does that, and it is a great idea,” said Shawn Meinershagen, president of the board of education.
Another subject brought to the table was the price of basketball gate rates for games held at West County.
The board voted to change the rate for entry from $2 for adults and $1 for children to $3 for adults and $2 for children for the sake of being consistent with the rest of the conference.
The board also voted for all West County students to be able to enter the games for free, and this was passed unanimously.
Other topics discussed were the repairing of both the rental house roof next to the middle school and a portion of the high school roof and the donation of a car for the future school resource officer donated by Potosi Police Department.
