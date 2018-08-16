Editor's note - A similar 'back to school' story about Farmington R-7, which also returns today, ran in the weekend edition of the Daily Journal as well as the Farmington Press.
Students will be returning at West County today, with staff and administrators hopeful for another great academic year.
Elementary Principal Todd Watson said the focus in his building this year will be two-fold: improving students’ reading and character education.
“We always try to start with a focus on something that we follow up with through professional development throughout the year,” Watson said. “This year we’re going back to reading. That will be our main focus, as well as character ed. So we’ve got two things that we look at, which we feel like are really important.”
Watson said the focus on reading will come with consistent professional development for teachers to ensure that the instruction methods employed are those most effective in improving students’ reading abilities. In addition to the academic focus, Watson said character education has been, and will continue to be, a focus at the elementary school.
“We did make some changes in planning so that we can get a class in each week that all students are going through,” he said. “We’ll talk a lot about the different types of mental health with bullying and character ed. That’s something new for this year. We’ve been a PBS school, which stands for Positive Behavior Support, for quite a while. But we added something last year with the Seven Habits of Healthy Kids.
“That’s something that’s really good, which we’re trying to implement through teaching kids things like being proactive, putting first things first and setting goals for themselves. Those good, healthy things that help them develop themselves as a person.”
Middle School Principal Kevin Coffman said the students in his campus will continue to capitalize upon an increased sense of ownership in their education, with an initiative started in recent years.
“We’re continuing our institution of our ‘Succeeding by Leading’ initiative, with our students taking more ownership of their education,” Coffman said. “We’ll have student-led conferences twice this year, and our advisory program is very instrumental in making this happen.”
Coffman said the Wednesday schedule has been modified to allow for more mental health education, similar to the focus in the elementary school.
“We’ll use that time to bring in some speakers to address some social issues, such as mental wellness, that are out there in the world that our kids are facing,” Coffman said. “And they’re so much different than when our teachers were in school. We’re hoping that’s going to be a very positive thing.”
With state test results being delayed this year, Coffman said he and his staff will be repeating last year’s academic focuses in order to continue the school’s trend of academic success.
At the high school, Principal Eric Moyers said he and his staff are seeing higher-than-usual enrollment.
“We’re currently up quite a bit from where we were before,” Moyers said. “When it’s all said and done, we’ll have well over 300 kids in the high school, which is higher than we’ve had in the last few years.”
For Moyers, the year will be especially memorable, as it will be his last year at the West County School District after a 35 year career.
“I’ve always been very pleased with where we’ve been,” Moyers said. “I’ve been blessed to work with a great community, staff and student body through my years here. I’ve impacted their lives as much as this community has impacted mine. It’s been a great and rewarding career, so I’m just looking forward to working through all the stages of this year. It’ll be fun.”
All three building principals said that the district’s custodial staff had done a fantastic job in getting the campus into shape for the first day of school.
“This is always an exciting time of year,” Coffman said. “Everybody comes back with a smile and feeling refreshed. It’s always a very positive time to be in education. I’ve been in it a long time and I still get butterflies that first day when the kids come in.
"We always try to greet them with a smile. People don’t realize what that means, when the first thing they see when they walk through the school doors is somebody smiling and pumping them up. We’re excited for the new year.”
