West County seniors to be first to graduate outside

West County High School’s Class of 2020 will be remembered not just as the class whose senior year was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, but as the first class at West County to graduate outside.

The commencement ceremony for the 79 graduates will be Friday at 7 p.m. at the baseball field.

The ceremony was originally moved outside to accommodate 10 guests per graduate while maintaining social distancing. Even though Missouri Governor Mike Parson lifted restrictions this week, the seniors still voted to keep the ceremony outside.

“I’m just excited we are going to get to graduate,” Principal Levi Rawson said. “I’m excited for our class. They’ve kind of had an interesting year and I’m glad that they are going to get to experience a graduation that’s kind of unique. This is the first time that we’ve ever graduated outside.”

Superintendent Kevin Coffman updated the board members on graduation plans during their meeting on Monday night. They were all given diagrams of the set up and parking situation.

“It’s going to be a little different this year,” Coffman said. “It’s going to be hot.”