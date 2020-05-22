West County sets graduation for June 19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The West County Board of Education decided on graduation dates for its high school seniors during its meeting on Thursday night.

Graduation will be outside on the baseball field on June 19. Baccalaureate will be June 18.

Each graduate will receive 10 tickets in order to maintain social distancing.

If the ceremony needs to be moved because of the weather, it will be held June 26 and baccalaureate will be June 25.

If the ceremony cannot be held outside on June 26, it will be moved inside to the gymnasium and each graduate will only get two tickets in order to maintain social distancing.

If the Missouri governor lifts social distancing restrictions by June 19, the graduation ceremony will be held inside the gym with each graduate getting 10 tickets.

There are 79 students graduating.

The Class of 2020 Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 31.

