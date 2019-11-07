Community service is one of the focus areas for a brand-new program at West County.
The Teen Outreach Program – or TOP – has never been done before at West County. When Linda Ragsdale from the St. Francois County Health Department asked West County Elementary School Counselor Becky Yount if any staff members would be interested in starting a TOP program in the district, Joan Hill and Stacy McEntire eagerly accepted the challenge. They attended a three-day training in Jefferson City this past summer.
The pair started a sixth-grade program, which is the first year students are eligible to join. Next year, the two plan to add a seventh and eighth grade group. The program can continue even into high school.
TOP is a nationally recognized Positive Youth Development program designed to build educational success, life and leadership skills, and healthy behaviors and relationships. TOP achieves outcomes for teens with engaging curriculum lessons, interactive group discussions and meaningful community service learning projects.
It is a nine-month program which helps transform teens and change communities. Its focus is to use a positive youth development approach to empower teens with the necessary skills to avoid risky behaviors and develop into healthy adults.
Hill has been a teacher for 28 years with 25 of those years at West County. McEntire has also taught at West County for 25 years.
“We have weekly lessons,” said McEntire, “and we focus on community service learning.”
You have free articles remaining.
She said they have worked with students to set up, serve and clean up at the elementary’s movie night and fall festival; cleaned up classrooms; and made treat bags for teachers. They are currently making tie blankets for the local women’s shelter.
“We have plans to make desserts for the women’s shelter Thanksgiving dinner,” she said, “and to ring the bell for Caring Communities, participate in random acts of kindness and a few more things still in the works.”
McEntire said she and Hill love working with the students at TOP.
“All of our kids work hard and enjoy the time spent together,” she said.
Students learn through the weekly lessons, enjoy snacks and have a chance at winning prizes in the drawings held at each meeting.
McEntire said this year’s fifth-grade students are already looking forward to participating in TOP at middle school next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.