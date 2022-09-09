West County students commemorate 9/11, honor fallen/wounded BTPD officers

“Where were you when the world stopped turnin’ that September day?”

The well-known lyrics of the song “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” were written by country music singer Alan Jackson. The simple yet incredibly powerful words expressed Jackson’s feelings a few weeks after the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Sunday is Patriot Day, the nation’s observance set to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks 21 years ago.

West County students, staff and community members honored the victims in an early-morning ceremony Friday.

Middle and high school students gathered together for a combined service around the high school’s flagpole.

West County High School Principal Levi Rawson welcomed attendees and then asked senior Kirsten Jarrett to share details about the 2001 events.

Desloge VFW Post 2426 and Auxiliary members raised and lowered the U.S. flag. They later presented Ryan Hassell, middle and high school choir director, with an award to acknowledge his efforts in acquiring special 9/11 items for the school district and community.

Sophomore Drake Williams led the crowd in saying the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by an especially heartfelt rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” sang by sophomore Julia Hartley.

Hassell reminded the crowd of how last year West County was the first school district in the state to host an actual piece of steel from the World Trade Center. He then informed the audience the district has been granted permission to host the item for a second year. This special item will be displayed at the middle school through December and at the elementary from January to May.

Senior Maddie Elder explained the significance of the Freedom Flag and WTC steel.

Band Director Darren Cordray led the high school band in playing “Eternal Father, Strong to Save (The Navy Hymn),” followed by School Resource Officer Jennifer Hulsey’s introduction of the first responders who attended the event.

The middle and high school combined choirs sang the song “Everyday Heroes.”

Hassell concluded the ceremony by dedicating the event to two local people, Bonne Terre Police Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley. In March 2022, Burns, 30, was killed and Cpl. Garrett Worley, 27, was seriously wounded when they were shot at Motel 6 in Bonne Terre.

Hassell read information provided by fellow officers of Burns and Worley. He concluded the ceremony by saying Burns and Worley are “the real heroes” and asked attendees to remember Burns in a moment of silence.

Freedom Flag

Only nine days after Sept. 11, 2001, restaurant owner Richard Melito sketched a symbol commemorating the tragedy. His intention was to create a symbol for display on the wall within his establishment to remind patrons of the events of that fateful day.

Six months later, the Freedom Flag was designed and the nonprofit organization The Freedom Flag Foundation (FFF) was formed to establish the flag as a national symbol of remembrance of Sept. 11.

WTC Steel

The actual piece of steel from the World Trade Center towers symbolizes the incredible loss, countless sacrifices and bravery of many people from the events of Sept. 11, 2001.