West County to hold virtual summer school for high school students

Sitting inside a classroom during summer vacation is not usually a student’s idea of fun. This year will be different for West County High School students.
Students who are going into 9th through 12th grades will be the first ever to experience virtual summer school for the district.
Students who plan to attend summer school – which runs from June 1 through July 31 – must register by June 9. Students complete their coursework in 18 days anytime between those dates.
Three West County staff members – Melissa Pipkin, middle school counselor, and high school teacher Tina Richards and counselor Andrea Simily – are in charge of launching the classes. Katie Rawson, elementary teacher and high school assistant volleyball coach, will teach the virtual physical education class.
West County’s virtual summer school consists of online-only coursework using the program Launch. The P.E. class will be taught through Google Classroom.
According to WCHS Principal Levi Rawson, if a student is taking a class for the first time, that could be considered an enrichment class and would be an elective.
Any class which a student has previously taken and failed is a credit recovery class.
“We are hoping students will want to take advantage of the offerings to take electives and free up other room on their schedules for other classes they may want to take in the future,” said Rawson.
He gave the example of college-level classes which students could take in the future.
“We are also hoping that this helps students who may have failed a class to get caught up and stay on track to graduate,” said Rawson.
He said this virtual summer school program is being offered to any student and is not limited to only West County students.
“We are hoping to have great interest in the offerings and will hopefully have several take advantage of the program,” said Rawson.
Courses being offered include but are not limited to physical education, health, personal finance and credit recovery. Visit www.wcr4.org for details and the enrollment form.
“Virtual summer school is a great opportunity for students to take advantage of,” said Simily.
In order to participate in the virtual summer school, students must have access to the internet and have a computer. West County students will be able to borrow one of the district’s Chromebooks.
No face-to-face meetings will be held or paper copies distributed as part of this program.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.