West County to hold virtual summer school for high school students

Sitting inside a classroom during summer vacation is not usually a student’s idea of fun. This year will be different for West County High School students.

Students who are going into 9th through 12th grades will be the first ever to experience virtual summer school for the district.

Students who plan to attend summer school – which runs from June 1 through July 31 – must register by June 9. Students complete their coursework in 18 days anytime between those dates.

Three West County staff members – Melissa Pipkin, middle school counselor, and high school teacher Tina Richards and counselor Andrea Simily – are in charge of launching the classes. Katie Rawson, elementary teacher and high school assistant volleyball coach, will teach the virtual physical education class.

West County’s virtual summer school consists of online-only coursework using the program Launch. The P.E. class will be taught through Google Classroom.

According to WCHS Principal Levi Rawson, if a student is taking a class for the first time, that could be considered an enrichment class and would be an elective.

Any class which a student has previously taken and failed is a credit recovery class.