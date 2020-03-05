West County votes on dual-sports

After talking to all of the high school coaches, Coffman said, they have a lot of the same concerns but are willing to work with the student and their other coach if they need to, like they have in the past. But this will become a problem, Coffman added, when say both state tournaments are scheduled on the same days and the student has to choose.

“If you have this person that’s been with this team and has developed (with) a team,” Coffman said. “And they’re also part of another team and they have to make a decision, it’s not only those two that are losing. It’s everyone else on those teams. It’s whoever they choose, those teammates lose. That’s where I’m at.”

If the students aren’t forced to choose, Coffman said, then it’s time to come up with a solution of what to do when there is a scheduling conflict.

This is where option two and three come in. Option two would allow the students to be on both teams, but the team sport, such as baseball, would take precedent over the individual sport, such as golf. If they are both individual, then the student would have to pick one as their primary sport.