West County votes on dual-sports

Students playing two sports in a season was a topic up for debate during the February West County School Board meeting.
The board, as well as Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman, Athletic Director John Simily and High School Principal Levi Rawson, spent 45 minutes going back and forth about whether the student athletes should have the choice of two sports.
Simily said they decided it was time to address this with the board after they tried to play both volleyball and softball in the fall.
“That’s where my concern comes from,” Simily said.
Two teams is too much, according to Simily.
“Our best students have two to three hours of homework every night,” Simily said. “The responsibilities of being on one team is very demanding. The responsibilities of being on two teams, to your teammates, to your coaches, it’s demanding.”
He said he watched his daughter struggle in the fall and it did affect her academics.
“I know I’m the athletic director,” Simily said. “But my major concern for our athletes is their academics. It’s pretty obvious we take both seriously.”
Rawson shares his concern, adding that a dual-sport athlete could have two hours of practice each day for each sport and then have homework from high-level classes on top of that.
“As an administrator, I’m just concerned for our kids, Rawson said. “I see how much they get stressed out already. I see how much they struggle with things during the day with classes and academics. They already worry about that stuff.”
The school’s current policy only addresses basketball and cheerleading in the winter. A student can’t do both.
Practice for spring sports started this month. There are six students who planned to participate in two sports.
You have free articles remaining.
Simily passed out schedules of all the spring sports to the board members to show the frequent overlap between practices and games/meets, as well as showed how many days the athletes would have to leave school early.
To illustrate his concern, he pointed out that three girls want to play softball and run track. There are 14 track meets and there on softball games on 10 of those days.
Coffman presented three options to the board, with his support going to option one, the student having to pick one sport to focus on. He feels that’s what is best for the student athletes.
“Do I get the other side of this?” Coffman said. “I do. I get it. And it’s not an easy place to be. So I totally understand that. We think what’s best for kids, which is kind of tough, is that they focus and dedicate themselves. Is it going to have an impact on some of the sports because they don’t get to play both? Absolutely, it will.”
After talking to all of the high school coaches, Coffman said, they have a lot of the same concerns but are willing to work with the student and their other coach if they need to, like they have in the past. But this will become a problem, Coffman added, when say both state tournaments are scheduled on the same days and the student has to choose.
“If you have this person that’s been with this team and has developed (with) a team,” Coffman said. “And they’re also part of another team and they have to make a decision, it’s not only those two that are losing. It’s everyone else on those teams. It’s whoever they choose, those teammates lose. That’s where I’m at.”
If the students aren’t forced to choose, Coffman said, then it’s time to come up with a solution of what to do when there is a scheduling conflict.
This is where option two and three come in. Option two would allow the students to be on both teams, but the team sport, such as baseball, would take precedent over the individual sport, such as golf. If they are both individual, then the student would have to pick one as their primary sport.
Option three would allow the student to declare their primary sport after three weeks of practice. And if there is a conflict that can’t be decided between the coaches, then the primary sport takes precedent.
The board ultimately decided to vote on option three with all but one of the members voting in favor of it. Rick Lawson was opposed.
Board President Shawn Meinershagen and Treasurer Rocky Stevens agreed that softball and volleyball were too much on their daughters in the fall season. But they don’t think the decision should be taken out of the parents’ hands.
“I understand because I lived it,” Meinershagen said. “My personal advice for everybody would be ‘don’t do it.’ But I also don’t want anybody telling me how to parent my kids when it comes to that stuff either. I’ll be the judge of what I as a parent feel they can and can’t handle.”
The policy will take effect for this upcoming spring season.
In other district news, there will be a chili supper and trivia night Friday (March 6) to raise money for athletes to attend the summer Special Olympics. The chili supper will start at 4:30 p.m. and trivia night will begin at 7 p.m. at the high school. The cost is $10 per person. There is a maximum of 10 people per team. To register, contact Lila Barnett at lbarnett@wcr4.org or Angie Black at ablack@wcr4.org.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.