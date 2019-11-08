Changes continue to keep coming for the West County School District.
Over the summer, the district had three of its administrators to retire. Superintendent Stacy Stevens, West County High School Principal Eric Moyers and West County Elementary Principal Todd Watson all retired after many years of service to the district.
West County Middle School Principal Dr. Kevin Coffman also took over leadership of the district as superintendent. Laura Basler became principal of the elementary, Adam Hector of the middle school and Levi Rawson as high school principal.
Now the district is wrapping up changes to its main office, which is still located in Leadwood next to the former middle school in downtown.
Dr. Coffman has led changes for the building, which still houses the superintendent’s office, board room, and the district’s in-school suspension and alternative school.
District employees Larry Webb, John Kinnard, Dave Fritchley, Ray Davis and Nikki Simily have been working hard to create a new, larger meeting space for the school board meetings. This space is the former industrial technology classroom room which has now been converted to the school board’s space. The room is much larger than the former spot, which was part of the actual superintendent’s office, and will now accommodate many more students and parents when they attend school board meetings for student recognition and for other program presentations.
West County Art Teacher DeAnna Callahan will soon begin adding artwork to the walls to complete the project.
Although the January board meeting is when the board will officially use the new space, they will start using it later this month for the Nov. 21 meeting. Board members include Shawn Meinershagen, president; Tyson Wilkins; Andy Kearns; Rocky Stevens; Tiffany Wright; Rick Lawson; and Byron Pratt.
The former board room is now being converted to offices for the district’s bookkeeper and director of special services. These offices are expected to be completed by January.
