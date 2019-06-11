{{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Hites

Jaycee Allen, Cooper Bess, Lukus Figge, Charleigh Groves, Aubry Hancock, Ivy Hartless*, Reece Michalek*, Will Moore*, Kaylee Parrott, Neil Patel*, Jason Threlkeld

Mrs. Norris

Dakota Bowers, Kale Dreier, Halle Durbin*, Devan Graf, Brealyn Kennard*, William Nick, Mya Otte, Jade Patrick, Braden Patterson, Kylie Peters, McKinley Portell*, Clint Pullen*, Eli Wagganer*, Keilen Welch, Halle Wilson

Mrs. LaPlante

William Arthur*, Payge Barger-Beckett, Harmonie Burtchett, Mathew Clark, Chad Cosby, Kaylyn Farmer*, Hailey Hutchison, Eli Kofron, Robert Langworthy, Samuel Pirtle*, Christina Roux, Isaac Sawtelle, Faith Willis, Tannar Wurst

Mrs. Miller

Cole Bequette*, Reilly Courtney, Gracie Davis*, Olivia Davis*, Kyle Hedrick*, Emelia Hopkins, Miranda Laux, Cheyenne Sago*, Kimberly Siliven, Gage Skaggs, Kaitlyn Valle, Jocelyn Wright*

Mrs. Kelly

Jeremy Bass, Madison Brawley*, Zachary Cawvey, Peyton Foley, Maria Johns-Morales*, Austin Mullery*, Braxton Pullen*, Faye Serviss*, Alexandra Strange, Briley Tolley

Mr. Weber

Jada Alley, Ally Burrell*, Kate Gibson*, Destiny Miniex, Landin Richardson*, Wesley Williams, John Wisdom

Mr. Ruble

Grace Brooks*, Chelsie Coplin, Brody McIntyre, Abbey Jo Menley, Andrew Vinson*, Payton Wallace, Chase Warden*, Max Woods

Ms. Cagle

Lukas Bone, Annabel Boyer, Payton Counts*, Robbie Scherrer*, Jaida Scott, Skyla Wiggins

* Denotes “A” Honor Roll

