Mrs. Hites
Jaycee Allen, Cooper Bess, Lukus Figge, Charleigh Groves, Aubry Hancock, Ivy Hartless*, Reece Michalek*, Will Moore*, Kaylee Parrott, Neil Patel*, Jason Threlkeld
Mrs. Norris
Dakota Bowers, Kale Dreier, Halle Durbin*, Devan Graf, Brealyn Kennard*, William Nick, Mya Otte, Jade Patrick, Braden Patterson, Kylie Peters, McKinley Portell*, Clint Pullen*, Eli Wagganer*, Keilen Welch, Halle Wilson
Mrs. LaPlante
William Arthur*, Payge Barger-Beckett, Harmonie Burtchett, Mathew Clark, Chad Cosby, Kaylyn Farmer*, Hailey Hutchison, Eli Kofron, Robert Langworthy, Samuel Pirtle*, Christina Roux, Isaac Sawtelle, Faith Willis, Tannar Wurst
Mrs. Miller
Cole Bequette*, Reilly Courtney, Gracie Davis*, Olivia Davis*, Kyle Hedrick*, Emelia Hopkins, Miranda Laux, Cheyenne Sago*, Kimberly Siliven, Gage Skaggs, Kaitlyn Valle, Jocelyn Wright*
Mrs. Kelly
Jeremy Bass, Madison Brawley*, Zachary Cawvey, Peyton Foley, Maria Johns-Morales*, Austin Mullery*, Braxton Pullen*, Faye Serviss*, Alexandra Strange, Briley Tolley
Mr. Weber
Jada Alley, Ally Burrell*, Kate Gibson*, Destiny Miniex, Landin Richardson*, Wesley Williams, John Wisdom
Mr. Ruble
Grace Brooks*, Chelsie Coplin, Brody McIntyre, Abbey Jo Menley, Andrew Vinson*, Payton Wallace, Chase Warden*, Max Woods
Ms. Cagle
Lukas Bone, Annabel Boyer, Payton Counts*, Robbie Scherrer*, Jaida Scott, Skyla Wiggins
* Denotes “A” Honor Roll
