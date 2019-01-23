Try 1 month for 99¢

Mrs. Bess

Honor Roll: Logan Davis, Kamryn Fraley, Zoey Graf, Gwyneth Hahn, Hudson Hitchcock, Alyssa Inman, Creed Laubinger, Allana Marler

Mrs. Inman

High Honor Roll: Kane Huskey, Abigail Patton, Madilynn Worley

Honor Roll: Alex Bowers, Ben King, Grayson Moss, Parker Myers, Olivia Scherffius

Ms. Hedrick

High Honor Roll: Abby Luster, Riya Stevens, Jordan Abrams, Zachary Bryant, Isabella Daffron

Honor Roll: Aven Johnson, Jacob Lewis, Derrick Raglin, Jacob Wilcox, Alexis Wilson, Katelyn Clark

Mrs. Friend

High Honor Roll: Hayden Buxton, Cora Flowers, Isabella Hoehne, Grace Jones

Honor Roll: Troyton Bargo, Alex Byers

Mrs. Redecker

High Honor Roll: Landen Hampton, Juliana Newsom, Ben Roussin

Honor Roll: Conner Fall, Callie Markham, Christopher Moore, Emma Mullery, Karli Reynolds, Kylie Santure, Sawyer Wampler

Mrs. Mapes

High Honor Roll: Peyton Brauer, Charleigh Duvall, Brody Cox, Reese Hulsey, Lily Logan, Evan Schaefer

Honor Roll: Mylah Hicks

Ms. Moyer

Honor Roll: Drew Nier, Brody Pigg, Tyanna Teal, Elizabeth Werley, Eli Zolman

High Honor Roll: Liam Harrel, Karli Layton, Grace Neeley, Alivia Rector

Mrs. Bales

High Honor Roll: MaKenna Dickey, Ty Jackson

Honor Roll: Kendra Baker, Abbygail Marshall, Liv McCarver, Liam Skaggs

