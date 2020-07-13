Wet weather triggers mole activity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Follow the food.

That's the mantra of moles as they follow their favorite food, earthworms, and tunnel throughout your yard.

The upheaval of soil around a vertical tunnel shaft, often seen after big rains, is a sign moles are coming up for air, says University of Missouri Extension turf pathologist Lee Miller. Both tunnels and molehills can trap falling worms and serve as fast-food drive-thru lanes for moles.

The mammals usually do most of their furrowing and burrowing in spring and fall, but excess rainfall can trigger activity at other times.

Moles alternate between sleeping and being active every two hours, but do not mistake them as sluggish. The velvety creatures are lightning fast, Miller says. They are voracious eaters, consuming 75%-80% of their body weight daily. Their strong forepaws have an extra thumb, and they can dig a foot a minute when pursuing a meal.

Moles are often maligned for destroying flowers and ornamentals. Actually, the damage comes from their tunnels, which can expose roots to air, causing them to dry and die, says Miller. Some homeowners try in vain to rid their lawns of moles by applying grub control insecticides, thereby depriving moles of food, but earthworms are their main food source.