I still remember the day like it was yesterday. I was standing in my closet trying to find something to wear. The outfit didn’t matter yet nothing seemed appropriate for the event.
Hours later as I sat in the parlor at my mother’s funeral, I did not shed one tear. For some reason the tears did not come. I was only 15 and was trying to comprehend everything that had happened. The circumstances of her illness and quick death did not seem real.
Fast forward to 2019. There are days when I still struggle. It almost seems silly because my mother died 27 years ago. But yet it seems like yesterday. Sometimes the pain is as bad as it was the day she took her last breath.
Recently I was shopping for a few gifts and overheard a woman talking about how her mom would have loved a particular item. Hearing this woman speak of her mother in the past tense made me sad. I wanted to reach out to her, to offer words of comfort. But I had none. I opened my mouth to speak but nothing came out. So I pushed my cart down the aisle and blinked back tears as I walked away.
This shopping story has stuck with me for several days. I think I was meant to overhear this woman’s comment to open my own eyes.
How often do we forget about our relatives and friends who are suffering? How often are we short with the cashier because her checkout line was too long or waiter because he didn’t deliver our food fast enough? Why do we allow ourselves to become angry when a driver goes too slow or doesn’t move quickly enough from the passing lane?
People are quick to judge. Perhaps the woman standing in the middle of the aisle at the grocery store is caring for her aging parent and feels completely overwhelmed?
Everywhere around us there are people who are grieving, worried or fighting to push back fear so they can find peace. They are desperately trying to get through simple daily tasks like buying groceries or getting gas.
Sometimes their battles are silent and you don’t see the “signs.” It’s not always obvious because we aren’t physically holding written warnings that say, “I’m really struggling today because…” or “I’m feeling emotionally exhausted today.” All around us there are pain-filled people stumbling through their daily lives, grasping for normalcy.
There are teens who are contemplating suicide. There are families who have no idea how they will pay for next month’s rent let alone this week’s groceries or the electric bill. Couples are in the midst of bitter divorce. People are weighted down with health concerns and caring for terminally ill family members. Many are grieving the loss of loved ones and lost relationships.
I have a dear friend with two young children who recently lost her husband unexpectedly. This first Christmas will be exceptionally raw and painful for them as they continue on without the most important person in their lives.
Another sweet friend lost her mother only days ago. She and her family are grateful their mother is no longer suffering, but now they face their first Christmas without her.
Another close friend’s husband took his own life just days before Christmas a few years ago. That painful time still haunts her as she struggles through her smiles and cheery personality. Some days it’s almost too difficult for her to bare the tragedy.
Another kind-hearted friend has been suffering with a physical illness for far too long and will be visiting a distant hospital in hopes of finding answers and a chance to return to normalcy.
I know several couples who are struggling with infertility, a daily battle that no one else understands unless they’ve been through it themselves.
Wherever you turn, there is pain and heartache all around us. For many, this Christmas will be the worst of their lives. The first holiday without a loved one is the most difficult.
So for this holiday season, I am challenging each of you to spread kindness and understanding. What selfless deed can you do for someone else? Even though it might only seem like a simple gesture, your actions toward someone else might be life changing.
How can you make this Christmas brighter for those around you?
Be kind. Show compassion. Speak softly. Offer understanding. Listen. Give to others. Share a smile. Your smile or kind word might be the only one they see or hear that day.
Call a relative or friend who has lost a loved one. Ask how the person is doing. Tell them you’ve been thinking of them. They might be especially struggling that day and your call might make all the difference.
Spend some time with a loved one who is going through a tough time. Do something they love to do.
Leave kind words for someone online or offer a compliment or positive review for a business on social media. Positive words are uplifting and might change someone’s day.
Pay it forward. Purchase someone’s meal behind you in the drive-thru. How about buying a young family’s groceries? Surprise an elderly neighbor or relative with a gift basket of much-needed items.
Visit a nursing or veterans’ home. If you can, take a few essential items such as warm socks, gloves, scarves, hats, blankets and more.
Call an old friend just to catch up. Hearing a familiar voice is heartwarming.
Volunteer at a shelter or food pantry. Help a busy mom by offering to watch her kids so she can shop, catch up on errands or do something for herself.
Invite someone who lost their spouse to dinner. Help them ease the feelings of loneliness by spending time with others.
Drop off treats to emergency responders. Firefighters, paramedics, police officers and 911 operators all experience bad news on a too-often basis. Show your appreciation for their efforts.
Make or buy a special ornament to honor someone who has passed away and then give the item to the person’s loved one.
Although most of these ideas are simple, they spread immediate joy and understanding. When you share sincere compassion or give to others, they are not the only ones who benefit from this kindness. You, too, will receive much happiness in return.
Somewhere someone is hurting. What can you do to help?
