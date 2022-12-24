What will you find at the cradle?

What do you want for Christmas this year? Several years ago, my son Boone kept bugging me about getting an Apple watch for Christmas. Finally, he mentioned it so many times, I warned him that if he said “watch” one more time, he just would not get one. Later that evening at dinner, Boone volunteered to quote scripture before the blessing on the meal. He said, “Mark 13:37 reads, ‘What I say to you, I say to everyone. Watch!’” Now folks, that is an appropriate use of scripture!

We spend most of our Christmas season searching – searching for the perfect gift, searching for bargains, searching for that just right decoration, and searching for a parking spot. Rushed, overfilled lives prevent us from seeing the gift we have been given.

Way back in Bethlehem, many people who were near the very first Christmas actually missed it because they were too busy searching for other things. Unimportant things. The politicians missed the first Christmas. The innkeeper missed the first Christmas. Even the religious establishment missed the first Christmas. They were all seeking elsewhere.

More than 2,000 years ago, the only people who enjoyed the very first Christmas were the ones who were looking for it. Luke 2:12 says the angels told the shepherds, “You will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.” The shepherds found Jesus because they were searching for Him.

Are you searching? Exactly what will you find this Christmas when you encounter the cradle?

You can find forgiveness at the cradle if you seek it. Consider this borrowed thought. If our greatest need had been information, God would have sent an educator. If our greatest need had been technology, God would have sent a scientist. If our greatest need had been money, God would have sent an economist. If our greatest need had been pleasure, God would have sent an entertainer. But God saw our greatest need. That is the need for forgiveness, so God sent us a Savior.

You can find peace of mind at the cradle if you seek it. Humanity can easily get off track while searching for peace of mind in all the wrong places. Real peace of mind comes from having a relationship with God’s Son, Jesus Christ. Real peace of mind is knowing that no matter what happens, God will never leave me alone. God will never stop loving His children. There are three things that can rob you of your peace of mind this Christmas: guilt, grief, and grudges. Lay these down at the cradle and find forgiveness.

You can find eternal life at the cradle if you seek it. Romans 1:17 says, “God makes us ready for heaven when we put our faith in Christ to save us. The only one who finds life will find it through trusting Christ.” The fact is, you will spend more of your life on the far side of death than you will on this side.

How many get 60, 70, 80, 90 years here on earth? But you will spend the rest of your eternity in eternity. You are not ready to live until you are ready to die. Get ready. Find eternal life at the cradle of Jesus Christ.

Friends, I encourage each of you to search for the everlasting things this Christmas. Search for forgiveness. Search for peace of mind. Search for everlasting life. All can be found through a relationship with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

