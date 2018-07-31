Subscribe for 17¢ / day
When buying food takes a stamp
While many people think that families on the food stamp program eat meals of lobster and steak, the truth is that many of them are forced to cut corners any way they can to get by — and it's still not enough.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

Marcia (not her real name) is a 34-year old single mother living in Bonne Terre who, even with a 40-hour-per-week job, often finds it difficult to pay the bills and still put food on the table for her family of five kids.

“The struggle is real,” she said. “We get food stamps every month and it’s still hard to make ends meet. You don’t know what you’re going to do — whether you’re going to pay the electric bill or handle your rent. Sometimes the food stamps don’t even stretch far enough for the month.

Marcia laughs at the idea some folks have that people who are on food stamps “eat high on the hog” while misusing their tax dollars.

“No, that’s definitely not true,” she said. “I know with myself, and I can only speak for myself, but when I grocery shop I price check. I compare prices. I buy store brands. I watch for sales on meat because meat is very expensive. When you really look at the numbers on paper for cooking a meal at night, it’s really expensive. It could be a lot cheaper to go to McDonald’s and get a cheeseburger.

“To cook at home costs more and you really have to be cautious about what you’re doing. I mean, we don’t buy steaks. Everybody thinks that the people on food stamps get lobster and they’re living the high life, but for us that’s not true. We go with sales. I’ll go to several different stores just to get the best deals on different products and food for our family. We really try to stretch it as far as possible.”

According to Marcia, with food prices continually climbing it becomes increasingly hard to make her food stamp allotment stretch far enough.

“I try to do the best we can and a lot of times the kids are without,” she said. “We don’t do snacks. We don’t do potato chips. We don’t do all these things that the general public thinks that people with food stamps do. We purchase the staples — vegetables, dairy and meats on sale. We could eat chicken for a whole week or pork chops for a whole week because they were on sale. We’ll buy whatever is the cheapest and just try to make it stretch.”

Asked how important food stamps are in providing her children with nutritious meals, Marcia said, “It’s very important. Without it I wouldn’t really know what to do. I mean, with five kids it’s obvious that we go through a lot of food.

"I really have to make sure they eat healthy. Another good thing is that they can be a part of the reduced lunch program at school, which helps with not having to provide a lunch every day. We are able to stretch that a little bit further.

“It is harder in the summertime because they are home and they are eating. We try to stretch what we can and make sure they’re eating healthy. I don’t want to sit there with a Banquet TV dinner every day because that’s the cheapest route to take. I want to make sure they’re eating healthy and properly.”

There’s been an increasing call for Congress to cut back on food stamps and other government assistance for the poor. The effect on Marcia’s family would make her situation much more difficult than it already is.

“It would significantly affect us,” she said. “Like I said, I work full time. I am out there trying. I’m college educated and it’s virtually impossible to find a high paying job that gives you a living wage to be able to support a family. If we lost our food stamps it would really be a trying time for us.

"We wouldn’t know if we should buy food so we can eat, or do we pay our electric bill so that we have power in our house. Do we pay rent so we have a roof over our head? It’s already a struggle even with getting the food stamps.

“Sometimes I have to pay for food out of pocket. Sometimes we have to go a week or a week-and-a-half with very little food to eat. It’s hard. It’s already very hard and to take that away from people who are actually out there trying. They’re paying taxes into the programs as well, but they’re low income, so they can benefit from the programs at the same time.

“There are people out there who don’t work or don’t even try, but there are more of us out there who do go to work every day and try to do the best for their families to make ends meet. I would hope they would take that into consideration that there are working people out there. By taking it away or by cutting the program it would hurt significantly.”

Marcia admitted that sometimes the food situation in her home is so dire that she is forced to visit local food pantries to supplement her food stamps.

“I have had to utilize a local food pantry numerous times,” she said. “There have been times when, like during the summer, it’s been harder, and the food stamps don’t stretch as far — the kids are eating more. It’s been difficult. You never know what’s going to happen.

"Your air conditioner can go out or you have an unexpected bill, or a medical visit and you are out money you didn’t plan on. I mean, your vehicle can break down and then you have to pay for that.

“So, there have been times when I’ve had to use the food pantries. They do help. They give you fresh vegetables and bread and stuff like that. It’s a great benefit to have that opportunity to have them available. A lot of people aren’t aware of what they can do to help.

"They have emergency services if you are in a dire circumstance and need food now. They will provide you with food on an emergency basis and help you out. Then you can go through their steps to be able to use the pantry monthly.”

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

