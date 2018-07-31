When buying food takes a stamp

Marcia (not her real name) is a 34-year old single mother living in Bonne Terre who, even with a 40-hour-per-week job, often finds it difficult to pay the bills and still put food on the table for her family of five kids.
“The struggle is real,” she said. “We get food stamps every month and it’s still hard to make ends meet. You don’t know what you’re going to do — whether you’re going to pay the electric bill or handle your rent. Sometimes the food stamps don’t even stretch far enough for the month.
Marcia laughs at the idea some folks have that people who are on food stamps “eat high on the hog” while misusing their tax dollars.
“No, that’s definitely not true,” she said. “I know with myself, and I can only speak for myself, but when I grocery shop I price check. I compare prices. I buy store brands. I watch for sales on meat because meat is very expensive. When you really look at the numbers on paper for cooking a meal at night, it’s really expensive. It could be a lot cheaper to go to McDonald’s and get a cheeseburger.
“To cook at home costs more and you really have to be cautious about what you’re doing. I mean, we don’t buy steaks. Everybody thinks that the people on food stamps get lobster and they’re living the high life, but for us that’s not true. We go with sales. I’ll go to several different stores just to get the best deals on different products and food for our family. We really try to stretch it as far as possible.”
According to Marcia, with food prices continually climbing it becomes increasingly hard to make her food stamp allotment stretch far enough.
“I try to do the best we can and a lot of times the kids are without,” she said. “We don’t do snacks. We don’t do potato chips. We don’t do all these things that the general public thinks that people with food stamps do. We purchase the staples — vegetables, dairy and meats on sale. We could eat chicken for a whole week or pork chops for a whole week because they were on sale. We’ll buy whatever is the cheapest and just try to make it stretch.”
Asked how important food stamps are in providing her children with nutritious meals, Marcia said, “It’s very important. Without it I wouldn’t really know what to do. I mean, with five kids it’s obvious that we go through a lot of food.
"I really have to make sure they eat healthy. Another good thing is that they can be a part of the reduced lunch program at school, which helps with not having to provide a lunch every day. We are able to stretch that a little bit further.
“It is harder in the summertime because they are home and they are eating. We try to stretch what we can and make sure they’re eating healthy. I don’t want to sit there with a Banquet TV dinner every day because that’s the cheapest route to take. I want to make sure they’re eating healthy and properly.”
There’s been an increasing call for Congress to cut back on food stamps and other government assistance for the poor. The effect on Marcia’s family would make her situation much more difficult than it already is.
“It would significantly affect us,” she said. “Like I said, I work full time. I am out there trying. I’m college educated and it’s virtually impossible to find a high paying job that gives you a living wage to be able to support a family. If we lost our food stamps it would really be a trying time for us.
"We wouldn’t know if we should buy food so we can eat, or do we pay our electric bill so that we have power in our house. Do we pay rent so we have a roof over our head? It’s already a struggle even with getting the food stamps.
“Sometimes I have to pay for food out of pocket. Sometimes we have to go a week or a week-and-a-half with very little food to eat. It’s hard. It’s already very hard and to take that away from people who are actually out there trying. They’re paying taxes into the programs as well, but they’re low income, so they can benefit from the programs at the same time.
“There are people out there who don’t work or don’t even try, but there are more of us out there who do go to work every day and try to do the best for their families to make ends meet. I would hope they would take that into consideration that there are working people out there. By taking it away or by cutting the program it would hurt significantly.”
Marcia admitted that sometimes the food situation in her home is so dire that she is forced to visit local food pantries to supplement her food stamps.
“I have had to utilize a local food pantry numerous times,” she said. “There have been times when, like during the summer, it’s been harder, and the food stamps don’t stretch as far — the kids are eating more. It’s been difficult. You never know what’s going to happen.
"Your air conditioner can go out or you have an unexpected bill, or a medical visit and you are out money you didn’t plan on. I mean, your vehicle can break down and then you have to pay for that.
“So, there have been times when I’ve had to use the food pantries. They do help. They give you fresh vegetables and bread and stuff like that. It’s a great benefit to have that opportunity to have them available. A lot of people aren’t aware of what they can do to help.
"They have emergency services if you are in a dire circumstance and need food now. They will provide you with food on an emergency basis and help you out. Then you can go through their steps to be able to use the pantry monthly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.