Where cupcakes are 'healthy'

“Once you lick the frosting off a cupcake it becomes a muffin … and muffins are healthy. You’re welcome.”
Local residents might have seen these lighthearted words on the side of the distinctive pink trailer. For those who love sugary sweet treats, they more than likely already know what’s inside.
The pink trailer is the mobile bakery concession trailer called Grandma’s Sugar Shack. Misti Barnhouse, of Desloge, owns the business with her parents, Randy and Loretta.
The business opened in May 2013 but Grandma’s Sugar Shack didn’t go mobile until July 4, 2017.
When she was growing up, Barnhouse baked with both of her grandparents. She recalled when her grandma Debbie wanted to open her own storefront bakery. She planned to call it “The Sugar Shack” and wanted to sell decorated sugar cookies, cupcakes and more. Her grandparents encouraged her love and passion for making from-scratch baked goods. Even Barnhouse’s grandfather Harold played a part in her desire to make food for a living. Loretta told Barnhouse how Loretta and her dad – Barnhouse’s grandfather – went to baseball fields years ago to sell hot dogs and snow cones.
“Up until the day he died, he still had the spark in his eye about wanting to open his own food truck,” said Barnhouse.
Fast forward to 2020. Barnhouse’s grandparents would be proud of her efforts. She and her parents have worked hard to take Grandma’s Sugar Shack on the road. Often they can be found parked in front of Auto Zone in Desloge or an area fair or even at a private event.
“We are a small start-up mobile bakery that desires to provide confections that range from basic carnival treats to elegant baked goods like Grandma used to make for your special occasion,” said Barnhouse.
Their schedule is unpredictable and often includes very long hours. Customers always ask where Grandma’s Sugar Shack will be located next, so Barnhouse always tells them to regularly check their Facebook page. They try to post a few days ahead of where their upcoming locations will be.
“But do plan to see us at major festivals and fairs in St. Francois County and some of the surrounding areas,” said Barnhouse.
Barnhouse has encountered a few surprises along the way with being an owner of a small business. She didn’t realize what a huge challenge it was in owning a mobile bakery business and the need to constantly be out and about to sell products. The amount of work required to keep everything running has been staggering at times. The trailer must be inspected by every county’s health department. It must also be thoroughly cleaned and stocked for every trip. In fact, Barnhouse is obsessive when it comes to cleaning the trailer after events. They don’t even leave the event until the trailer has been cleaned and things are back in place.
“It’s a lot of work and dedication, long hours of prep time,” said Barnhouse, “and a constant hustle to get things made and done for customers. You have to get goodies out the window as fast as you can because most of the time we have mile-long lines of people waiting to order.”
Each time they take an order, they make sure to write down everyone’s names so no one gets confused as to who gets what sweet treat.
A typical day on Grandma’s Sugar Shack is not a normal work day. For Barnhouse and her parents, the hours might begin as early as 6 a.m. and end at midnight.
“The hours are long and exhausting,” she said, “and most of the time we are up before the sun rises and done working after the sun sets.”
You have free articles remaining.
Barnhouse said it’s a “constant grind to make sure everything is prepared to serve for our customers that day.”
Grandma’s Sugar Shack products are all made from scratch. Many of their recipes are from generations before Barnhouse which she has “tweaked or added to.” But all of the baking is done in the pink mobile trailer and includes “lots and lots of sugar and powdered sugar.”
And the baked goods speak for themselves. Funnel cakes, cupcakes, decorated cookies and cake pops, truffles and fudge, giant cinnamon rolls, lemon shake-ups, and more are only some of the freshly baked products which they sell. Customers have many favorite items including the cheesecake-filled chocolate-covered strawberries, deep-fried cupcake sundae and funnel cakes of all kinds.
“Our customers tell us our funnel cakes are unlike any they get at a typical fair or carnival,” said Barnhouse. “We’ve even had one of our customers state that they have been to a lot of craft fairs and community festivals and that all of our food is good and extremely reasonably priced as far as fair food goes.”
Their funnel cakes and fried sweet treats are made fresh to order. They don’t use heat lamps – like many do at typical carnival funnel cake stands – and they always make sure their customers’ treats are served as fresh as possible.
Barnhouse’s favorite treat to make is their homemade from-scratch huge cinnamon rolls.
“When I make them, it reminds me of when my grandma used to make hot, fresh cinnamon rolls every Saturday morning,” she said. “The house would smell sweet of cinnamon when Grandma would pull them out of the oven. That’s what inspired me to put them on the trailer!”
Repeat customers recognize the signature pink trailer instantly and are eager to order and enjoy their favorite tasty treats.
Barnhouse said their customers are “everyone, from kids 1 to 92 years old.” She said they view all their customers as “kids” because they strive to make them all smile before they walk away from their window.
As for the future of Grandma’s Sugar Shack, Barnhouse said it’s “very, very exciting.” They are looking to buy a food truck to upgrade from the trailer. This would allow Barnhouse to travel without the need to have someone help her unhook the trailer from their truck.
They’d also like increase their counterspace, upgrade their refrigerator, and get a digital menu screen which would have photographs of their products.
She said there are plenty of good things coming for Grandma’s Sugar Shack. This includes always adding new items to their menu and expanding their setups to include more places north toward St. Louis and one day possibly setting up near Busch Stadium for a St. Louis Cardinals opening day.
Barnhouse expressed her appreciation to her family, friends and customers who have shown their love and support in so many ways.
“I want to thank my parents for believing in my dream when no one else believed in me,” she said, “and also my boyfriend Brandon Beckler for sticking by my side when I didn’t believe in myself.”
She also credited God for helping her make this dream “a true reality.”
“Because I know without God, I could not do this bakery alone. I just know that there is a cloud of witnesses in Heaven and that my grandparents had a huge hand in this business.”
Customers can connect with Grandma’s Sugar Shack through their Facebook page or call or text 573-366-5262.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal