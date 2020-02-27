Where cupcakes are 'healthy'

“We are a small start-up mobile bakery that desires to provide confections that range from basic carnival treats to elegant baked goods like Grandma used to make for your special occasion,” said Barnhouse.

Their schedule is unpredictable and often includes very long hours. Customers always ask where Grandma’s Sugar Shack will be located next, so Barnhouse always tells them to regularly check their Facebook page. They try to post a few days ahead of where their upcoming locations will be.

“But do plan to see us at major festivals and fairs in St. Francois County and some of the surrounding areas,” said Barnhouse.

Barnhouse has encountered a few surprises along the way with being an owner of a small business. She didn’t realize what a huge challenge it was in owning a mobile bakery business and the need to constantly be out and about to sell products. The amount of work required to keep everything running has been staggering at times. The trailer must be inspected by every county’s health department. It must also be thoroughly cleaned and stocked for every trip. In fact, Barnhouse is obsessive when it comes to cleaning the trailer after events. They don’t even leave the event until the trailer has been cleaned and things are back in place.