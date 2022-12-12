 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whipping up the holiday treats, raising money for EMAA

  Updated
  • 0
Leann Massey, right, along with Susan Wright, tends to her baking before EMAA's fundraising gala earlier this fall for the homeless shelter. Massey's husband, Chris, is the assistant community services program director for EMAA, which has outreach centers all over Southeast Missouri.

 Submitted photo

If the sands of the Christmas hourglass are dwindling even faster than your baking ambitions, East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) could be your new best friend.

Assistant Community Services Program Director Chris Massey, his wife Leann and his mom Tammie O'Neail will be spending time in the kitchen cranking out homemade candy, cookies and cupcakes on order — if the orders are placed by 5 p.m. on Friday — and getting them ready to be picked up Dec. 22, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at EMAA’s location at 403 Parkway Dr. in Park Hills.

Local delivery will be available for orders greater than $50. Cash is taken, as well as checks made out to EMAA. Contact Massey at 573-431-5191 ext.1138, or cmassey@eastmoaa.org for more details. The order form can be found at: https://forms.gle/aEGP1vZ99qGhxtDZ6

“We’re doing this to raise money to support local funds in the EMAA Outreach Offices,” Massey said. “Unrestricted funds will pay for gas cards, grocery cards, some utility bills not covered by programs, baby items, clothing, cleaning supplies, hygiene supplies, ramps, house and car repairs, etc.” Massey said. "Local funds are unrestricted dollars that can help with needs that grants cannot.”

EMAA is a not-for-profit, community action agency that primarily serves the counties of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington.

It runs the local Head Starts, created and operates the Uplift Center for the homeless, provides solutions for homeowners whose dwellings need weatherizing, and offers Women’s Wellness Centers in Park Hills, Cape Girardeau and Fredericktown, among many other services. Through its various programs and grants, the organization offers help with utility bills, housing, parenting, emergency food and rent assistance, and coaching services for those who qualify for their entrepreneurial assistance program, SEED$.

The list of fundraising candy, cookie and cupcake options is sizable.

Candy is $5 for six pieces or $10 per dozen, and choices include: peanut clusters, turtles, milk chocolate caramel bites, white chocolate caramel bites, orange cream-filled chocolates, strawberry cream-filled chocolates, cherry cream-filled chocolates, chocolate peanut butter balls, and white chocolate peanut butter balls.

Dipped Oreos are $5 for six or $10 per dozen, and the combinations are chocolate-covered chocolate Oreos, white chocolate-covered chocolate Oreos, chocolate-covered vanilla Oreos, and white chocolate-covered vanilla Oreos. There are also chocolate-covered Oreo balls and white chocolate Oreo balls.

Dipped pretzels are $1 for one or $5 for six, and you can get chocolate covered pretzel rods with or without sprinkles and white chocolate covered pretzel rods with or without sprinkles.

The cookies are $8 per dozen or $15 for two dozen, and choices include chocolate chip, peanut butter, buckeye brownies, and oatmeal raisin.

Cupcakes offer a lot of possibilities at $10 per six pack or $20 per dozen:

  • Strawberry cupcakes are made of yellow cake with strawberry filling and topped with homemade icing and fresh strawberry.
  • Samoa cupcakes are made of chocolate cake with coconut and caramel filling, topped with homemade icing, toasted coconut, caramel, and chocolate drizzle.
  • Chocolate cupcakes feature chocolate cake with chocolate ganache filling, topped with homemade icing and chocolate drizzle.
  • Red velvet cupcakes feature red velvet cake with a filling of homemade icing, and topped with homemade icing and red velvet crumbs.
  • Chocolate chip cookie dough cupcakes feature yellow cake with cookie dough filling, topped with a homemade cookie dough buttercream icing and chocolate chips.
It's a tower of cupcakes ready for frosting, baked by Leann Massey and others, and indicative of the kinds of treats offered in the latest EMAA fundraiser.

When asked what his own favorite sweet was, Massey indicated it was difficult to choose.

“My favorite thing is really everything, but if I picked one, it would be the homemade fruit cream chocolates,” he said.

Massey is also working on additional holiday projects to benefit families having trouble with gifts for their kids, and he and his family will be serving Christmas-morning breakfast for the guests of the Uplift Overnight homeless shelter. Anyone who would like to help those endeavors can ask about them as they place their cookie, candy and cupcake orders.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

